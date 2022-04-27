What's new

Russia Completes First Rail Bridge to China

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
45,656
-5
89,468
Country
China
Location
China

Russia Completes First Rail Bridge to China

April 27, 2022
TASS_52358661.jpg
A freight train crosses the newly built Nizhneleninskoye-Tongjiang railway bridge due to open within a month. The first Russian-Chinese bridge to span the Amur River, it measures more than 2.2km in length, the Russian portion accounting for 309m.Yevgenia Letta / TASS

Russia has officially completed its section of the first rail bridge linking it to China on Wednesday ahead of the bridge's expected opening within the next month.

The Tongjiang-Nizhneleninskoye bridge, named after the cities on opposite sides of the Amur River that it now connects, was eight years in the making.

Construction began in 2014 as Moscow's worsening ties with the West shifted its sights eastward. China completed construction of its section, which makes up four-fifths of its entire length of 2,200 meters, in 2018, and Russia initially linked the bridge with China in 2019.

President Vladimir Putin’s envoy in Russia’s Far East, Yury Trutnev, highlighted the bridge’s renewed importance amid the fallout with the West over Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Trutnev called the Tongjiang-Nizhneleninskoye bridge a “key link” in Russian-Chinese cooperation “especially in the situation of new challenges from unfriendly countries.”

Speaking at a ceremony marking the occasion Wednesday, Trutnev said the bridge would open a new export route, incentivize production and logistics hubs in Russia’s Far East, and improve the remote region’s transport accessibility.

But although Russia’s section only spans 309 meters, the opening of the Tongjiang-Nizhneleninskoye bridge has been regularly postponed is not expected to become fully operational until next month.

The project had to be revised due to the riverbed on Russia’s side deepening and its August 2021 launch was postponed due to Russian train station renovations, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported.

Trutnev said the Tongjiang-Nizhneleninskoye bridge is now awaiting its official opening until after China builds a disinfection facility, according to the government's Rossiiskaya Gazeta daily.

“I spoke with [Russian Foreign Minister] Sergei Lavrov, he said the full opening is expected within a month,” he said.

“We’re ready for the opening of the bridge crossing on the Russian side as soon as our Chinese partners announce the opening of theirs,” RIA Novosti quoted Trutnev as saying.

The bridge is part of China’s ambitious Belt and Road initiative, which Beijing funds to boost Eurasian trade. China’s northeast railway network can be connected with the Trans-Siberian Railway.

www.themoscowtimes.com

Russia Completes First Rail Bridge to China - The Moscow Times

Putin’s Far East envoy called the bridge a “key link ... especially in the situation of new challenges from unfriendly countries.”
www.themoscowtimes.com www.themoscowtimes.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

aziqbal
Russian Troops Just Built A Pontoon Bridge Near Chernobyl
Replies
0
Views
249
aziqbal
aziqbal
dBSPL
Turkey builds massive bridge linking Europe and Asia
Replies
8
Views
332
SuvarnaTeja
S
Viet
World's longest glass bridge nearly complete in Vietnam
Replies
1
Views
141
jamahir
jamahir
beijingwalker
Russia’s LPG rail exports to China set to triple in March
Replies
1
Views
166
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China's expertise and finance launches Serbia's first high-speed railway
Replies
5
Views
248
AViet
A

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom