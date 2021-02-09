Black_cats
SENIOR MEMBER
- Dec 31, 2010
- 7,258
- -5
Russia commits to complete two Bangladesh nuclear projects soon
Diplomatic Correspondent | Published: 11:08, Jul 17,2021
https://www.newagebd.net/article/14...complete-two-bangladesh-nuclear-projects-soon
Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov and his Bangladesh counterpart AK Abdul Momen, along with other guests, attend a meeting at Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent on Friday. — Press Release photo
Russia on Friday expressed it's commitment to complete the two nuclear projects in Bangladesh in 2023 and 2024.
Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov expressed the commitment in a meeting with Bangladesh counterpart AK Abdul Momen in Tashkent, according to a Bangladesh foreign ministry press release.
They were in the Uzbek capital to join an international conference on regional connectivity between central and south Asia.
Two ministers expressed happiness at the level of existing mutual cooperation between Bangladesh and Russia.
Bangladesh foreign minister requested Russia for active and fruitful cooperation to facilitate the return and reintegration of the Rohingya to their homeland.
Russian minister said his country will continue to encourage Myanmar to engage in dialogue on Rohingya issues with Bangladesh.
Diplomatic Correspondent | Published: 11:08, Jul 17,2021
https://www.newagebd.net/article/14...complete-two-bangladesh-nuclear-projects-soon
Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov and his Bangladesh counterpart AK Abdul Momen, along with other guests, attend a meeting at Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent on Friday. — Press Release photo
Russia on Friday expressed it's commitment to complete the two nuclear projects in Bangladesh in 2023 and 2024.
Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov expressed the commitment in a meeting with Bangladesh counterpart AK Abdul Momen in Tashkent, according to a Bangladesh foreign ministry press release.
They were in the Uzbek capital to join an international conference on regional connectivity between central and south Asia.
Two ministers expressed happiness at the level of existing mutual cooperation between Bangladesh and Russia.
Bangladesh foreign minister requested Russia for active and fruitful cooperation to facilitate the return and reintegration of the Rohingya to their homeland.
Russian minister said his country will continue to encourage Myanmar to engage in dialogue on Rohingya issues with Bangladesh.