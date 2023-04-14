Russia claim Ukraine is involved in "Organ Trade"

Russia probes claim Ukrainians harvested POWs’ organs​

A video has emerged where a man – claiming to be a field surgeon – says he was involved in selling eyes he cut from Russian prisoners

Russia is investigating a video in which a person claiming to be a Ukrainian military surgeon implies that he was involved in the extraction of organs from Russian prisoners of war (POWs). The alleged surgeon also stated he participated in the sale of those organs on the black market.The head of the Russian Investigative Committee, Aleksandr Bastrykin, has ordered a probe into the video footage that went viral on Russian social media this week, the agency said in a statement on Thursday.The roughly minute-long clip appears to show a heated TeleLink exchange betweena man claiming to be a Ukrainian field medic, and somebody he branded as ausing a pejorative word forThe recording was partially redacted but ‘Vladimir’s interlocutor appears to taunt him before the self-described field surgeon makes his claims, presumably asking his subject about whether he’d amputated the legs of Ukrainian soldiers.he responded.the man is heard ranting in a mocking tone.‘Vladimir’ also claimed that he denied anesthesia to injured Russians in his care, ignoring instructions from his superiors.he declared.His identity remains uncertain. Some sources claim he is a Ukrainian national from the Ivano-Frankivsk Region, listed as having served in the National Guard between 2014 and 2015. Whether he committed the crimes he is claiming credit for is an open question.In March 2022, there was a similar incident involving Gennady Druzenko, a constitutional lawyer-turned-volunteer frontline medic in Ukraine. During an interview with national television, he said that he’d ordered the castration of all Russian POWs that his medical unit treatsDruzenko later disavowed his scandalous statement, offering an assurance that it was not true and that he was acting out because of his emotional state.Kiev has pledged that it has observed its international obligations to respect the rules of war. The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that mistreatment and even summary executions of POWs was a pervasive practice among Ukrainian forces.