Russia-China warmth makes Delhi walk the tightrope on Ukraine

The article title devised by this cancerous outlet implies India would dare take a stance on the Ukrainian crisis were it not for the established bonhomie between China and Russia. As if India would jeopardise its precarious balancing act between it’s ties with the West and Russia regardless of Sino influence.



India as a regional power recognises that this is beyond her scope.



For Pakistan, there could be a conundrum around access to upgraded Soviet technology if Ukraine is invaded. Would a Russian puppet state supply arms to India’s nemesis?