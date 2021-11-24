What's new

Russia, China sign roadmap for closer military cooperation. China , Russia move closer to de facto military alliance amid US pressure

Russia, China sign roadmap for closer military cooperation
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
November 24, 2021 at 11:15 JST
微信图片_20211124224921.png

n this photo released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu shows his signature under a roadmap for military cooperation between Russia and China during a video call with Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe in Moscow, Russia, Nov. 23, 2021. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)


MOSCOW--Russia’s defense chief on Tuesday signed a roadmap for closer military ties with China, pointing to increasingly frequent U.S. strategic bomber flights near both countries’ borders.

During a video call, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe “expressed a shared interest in stepping up strategic military exercises and joint patrols by Russia and China,” according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

“China and Russia have been strategic partners for many years,” Shoigu said. “Today, in conditions of increasing geopolitical turbulence and growing conflict potential in various parts of the world, the development of our interaction is especially relevant.”

Shoigu pointed to increasingly intensive flights by the U.S. strategic bombers near Russian borders, saying that there were 30 such missions over the past month alone.

“This month, during the U.S. Global Thunder strategic force exercise, 10 strategic bombers practiced the scenario of using nuclear weapons against Russia practically simultaneously from the western and eastern directions,” Shoigu said, adding that they came as close as 20 kilometers to the Russian border.

He also noted a rise in the number of U.S. bomber flights over the Sea of Okhotsk where they practiced reaching the points for launching cruise missiles, saying that it poses a threat to both Russia and China.

“In such an environment, the Russian-Chinese coordination becomes a stabilizing factor in global affairs,” Shoigu said.

Wei praised Russia for successfully countering what he described as U.S. pressure and military threats.

Shoigu and Wei hailed a series of maneuvers that involved Russian and Chinese warplanes and naval ships, and signed a plan for military cooperation for 2021-2025.

On Friday, two Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers and two Chinese H-6K strategic bombers flew a joint patrol over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea, prompting South Korea to scramble fighter jets.

The bomber patrol followed joint naval maneuvers by Russian and Chinese warships and aircraft in the Sea of Japan last month.

In August, Shoigu visited China to attend joint war games, which marked the first time that Russian troops had taken part in drills on Chinese territory.

They were the latest in a series of war games in recent years, intended to underline increasingly close military relations between Moscow and Beijing.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and China’s leader, Xi Jinping, have developed strong personal ties to bolster a “strategic partnership” between the former Communist rivals as they both faced tensions with the West.

Russia has sought to expand ties with China as its relations with the U.S. and its allies sank to post-Cold War lows over Moscow’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea Peninsula, accusations of Russian hacking attacks, interference in elections and other disputes.

Even though Russia and China in the past rejected the possibility of forging a military alliance, Putin said last year that such a prospect can’t be ruled out. He also has noted that Russia has been sharing highly sensitive military technologies with China that helped significantly bolster its defense capability.

 
China, Russia move closer to de facto military alliance amid US pressure

Posted at Nov 24 2021 10:58 PM
Defense chiefs agree to expand cooperation through strategic exercises and joint patrols in the Asia-Pacific, says Russian ministry


Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe observe the Sibu/Cooperation-2021 joint drills in Qingtongxia, Ningxia Autonomous Region, China August 13, 2021. Russian Defense Ministry, Handout via Reuters/File


China and Russia are edging closer to a de facto military alliance to counter growing pressure from the United States, with the Russian defence chief telling his Chinese counterpart that US aircraft activity near the country’s borders had increased.

In a video call on Tuesday, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chinese Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe agreed to expand cooperation through strategic exercises and joint patrols in the Asia-Pacific, including the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea, according to Russia’s defence ministry.

Shoigu said there had been a “significant intensification” in activities by US strategic bombers near Russia’s borders. “Over the past month, about 30 sorties have been made to the borders of the Russian Federation, which is 2.5 times more than in the corresponding period last year,” he said.

That included this month’s Global Thunder exercise, which Shoigu claimed involved 10 US strategic bombers in a scenario of using nuclear weapons against Russia from the west and east, and that they came within 20km (12 miles) of the Russian border.

Shoigu noted that US air patrols near Russia’s eastern borders had increased, with a total of 22 strategic flights over the Sea of Okhotsk in 2020 – up from three the previous year – which he said posed a threat to both Russia and China.

“Against this background, Russian-Chinese coordination is becoming a stabilising factor in world affairs,” Shoigu said.

Chinese Defence Minister Wei told Shoigu that Russia had “successfully countered” the pressure and military threats from the US, according to Russian news agency Tass.

China had also “completely withstood the US pressure and deterrence”, Wei was quoted as saying.

In a brief statement, China’s defence ministry said the two sides would “continue to deepen strategic cooperation between the two militaries, continue to strengthen cooperation in strategic exercises, joint patrols and other areas, and continue to make new contributions to safeguarding the core interests of China and Russia and maintaining international and regional security and stability”.

The defence chiefs discussed joint naval patrols in the northwest Pacific and joint air patrols over the Sea of Japan and East China Sea during the call, and signed a road map for closer military cooperation over the next five years, Russia’s defence ministry said, without giving further details.

The talks came as China and Russia are steadily moving to deepen their military ties as part of efforts to counter pressure from the West.

Earlier on Tuesday, the People’s Liberation Army accused the US of “creating safety risks and jeopardising regional stability” after the USS Milius guided-missile destroyer sailed through the Taiwan Strait. The US Seventh Fleet called it a “routine” transit to “demonstrate the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific”.

Meanwhile, tensions are mounting between Moscow and Washington after US intelligence officials warned European allies that Russia had deployed about 100,000 troops as well as artillery on its border with Ukraine and was weighing military measures in Ukraine, an allegation the Kremlin said was inflammatory.

Last month, five Chinese and five Russian warships made the first joint passage through the Tsugaru Strait in the Japanese archipelago after wrapping up their annual exercises near the Peter the Great Gulf in the Sea of Japan.

And on Friday, Chinese and Russian air forces held their third joint air patrol, with both sending two bombers over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea. South Korea scrambled fighters in response, while Japan lodged a protest with Beijing and Moscow.

Song Zhongping, a Hong Kong-based military commentator, expected to see more such exercises between the two militaries in the Asia-Pacific – including the Sea of Japan and the East and South China seas. “China and Russia may also increase joint strategic cooperation, including on anti-missile and early-warning systems, as well as between different military services,” he said.

Last edited:
China, Russia Condemn U.S. Military Moves Near Borders, Deepen 'Unbreakable' Cooperation
BY TOM O'CONNOR
ON 11/23/21 AT 12:37 PM EST

China and Russia have separately condemned what they see as destabilizing U.S. military moves near their respective borders, and have jointly called for intensifying their already growing strategic partnership.

In a statement published Tuesday by the Chinese Defense Ministry, People's Liberation Army Eastern Theater Command spokesperson Senior Colonel Shi Yi slammed the passage of the U.S. Navy's Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius through the Taiwan Strait that separates the Chinese mainland from the self-ruling island claimed by the central government in Beijing.

"This action of the U.S. side created security risks and undermined regional stability," Shi said. "The troops of the PLA Eastern Theater Command will take all measures necessary to resolutely counter all threats and provocations and safeguard China's national sovereignty and territorial integrity," the spokesperson stressed in the statement.

Washington broke off relations with the Taipei government in 1979 in favor of Beijing, but has maintained unofficial ties that have warmed in recent years as relations with Beijing soured.

The U.S. Fifth Fleet asserted in a statement that the USS Milius passed "through international waters in accordance with international law," but a protest to the latest U.S. move was also issued by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian during a press conference.

"The Chinese side was closely following and fully aware of the U.S. military vessel's passage through the Taiwan Strait," Zhao said. "The U.S. warships have repeatedly flexed muscles, made provocations and stirred up trouble in the Taiwan Strait in the name of 'freedom of navigation.' This is by no means commitment to freedom and openness, but rather deliberate disruption and sabotage of regional peace and stability. The international community sees this plainly."

He warned that "China is firmly resolved in upholding national sovereignty and territorial integrity," and urged that "the U.S. side should immediately correct its mistakes, stop making provocations, challenging the bottom line and playing with fire, and play a more constructive role in regional peace and stability."

"We note a significant intensification of the actions of American strategic bomber aviation near the borders of Russia," Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said during a video conference with his Chinese counterpart Colonel General Wei Fenghe. "Over the past month, about 30 sorties were made to the borders of the Russian Federation, which is 2.5 times more than in the corresponding period last year."

These actions included this month's Global Thunder exercise in which Shoigu said that "10 strategic bombers practiced the option of using nuclear weapons against Russia practically simultaneously from the Western and Eastern directions."


The Russian official noted that such actions also posed a threat to China and emphasized that the relationship between Moscow and Beijing had become even more crucial, given "increasing geopolitical turbulence and increasing conflict potential in different parts of the world."

Wei was said to have credited Shoigu with successfully defying Washington, saying, "You've successfully countered the pressure and deterrence from the U.S., as well as military threats from the U.S.," according to the state-run Tass Russian News Agency.

Wei also drew parallels between the U.S. approach to their two countries.
"Comrade Minister just spoke about military threats, pressure and deterrence against Russia from the U.S.. The U.S. also takes such actions against China as well. I completely agree with your assessments," the Chinese official said.

Wei took note of the fact that this year marked the 20th anniversary of the two countries' Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation, a pact that was extended over the summer by Xi and Putin.

"And we are celebrating tremendously fruitful cooperation in all areas," Wei said. "Especially, standing in the face of frantic US containment and pressure, China and Russia are united together like a great mountain. Our friendship is unbreakable. Together, we countered the hegemony of the US, and we oppose the fake democratic regime of the US, the fake multi-culturalism, as well as new forms of manifestation of the Cold War. Therefore, we've displayed our relations as being better than allied."
He said he "completely agrees" with Shoigu's "high appreciation of the level of Sino-Russian military cooperation," as well as his Russian counterpart's "view of the military threat for our countries from the United States."
The importance of the relationship was also noted in a readout of the conversation released Tuesday by the Chinese Ministry of National Defense.

"The defense ministers of the two countries agreed that under the strategic guidance of President Xi Jinping and President Vladimir Putin, the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination in the new era will maintain a high level of development," the account recalled. "This year, pragmatic cooperation between the Chinese and Russian armed forces in various fields has been intensified."
"In particular," it added, "new breakthroughs and new developments have been achieved in the field of joint exercises."

The two countries have waged a number of bilateral and multinational drills together, including the Zapad (Sibu)/Interaction 2021 in August, the Peace Mission 2022 under the auspices of their Shanghai Cooperation Organization in September, and joint patrols in the Pacific Ocean last month and earlier this month.
Both Wei and Shoigu were reported Tuesday to have said that "China and Russia are united like a mountain and their friendship is unbreakable."

"They will work together to fully implement the important consensus of the two heads of state, continue to deepen the strategic cooperation between the two militaries, and continue to strengthen cooperation in the fields of strategic exercises and joint patrols in order to defend the core interests of China and Russia," the Chinese readout said, "maintaining international and regional security and stability continuing to make new contributions."

A similar statement was issued by the Russian Defense Ministry.
"The heads of the military departments stressed the inviolability of friendship and the strength of ties between Russia and China," the Russian side reported. "They reaffirmed their readiness to implement the agreements reached at the highest level and to expand contacts between the defense ministries of the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China."
The two sides also signed a roadmap for further defense collaboration through 2025.

And, in what may lead to their first in-person meeting since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Xi has invited Putin to attend the upcoming Winter Olympic Games set to begin February in Beijing.

China, Russia, joint, patrol, Pacific


Chinese Type 055-class destroyer Nanchang is seen bearing the flags of the People's Republic of China and the People's Liberation Army Navy on its port side and the flag of the Russian Federation on its starboard side, as Type 052D-class destroyer Kunming and Type 054A-class frigate Binzhou follow during a joint patrol with the Russian Navy in the western Pacific Ocean in a photo published October 26.RUSSIAN MINISTRY OF DEFENSE

Beyond the military-technical realm, other Sino-Russian initiatives were advancing, such as a joint lunar station. The project was one of several discussed during a committee hearing in the Federation Council, the upper house of Russia's parliament.

At the meeting, Federation Council chair Valentina Matviyenko warned that any attempt to disrupt Beijing and Moscow's cooperation would be doomed to fail.
"We believe that it's unacceptable to substitute universally recognized norms with rules that have been contrived by a small number of countries, based on short-term egotistical interests," Matviyenko said, according to Tass.

But as the two countries continue to bolster relations, Washington has lashed out at its leading competitors, accusing them of carrying out provocative actions and human rights abuses at home. President Joe Biden's administration has criticized Xi for regularly sending warplanes across Taiwan's claimed Air Defense Identification Zone and threatening to retake the island by force, and has expressed concern toward a buildup of Russian forces near the border with Ukraine, where insurgents aligned with Moscow have declared two separatist republics.

China has never renounced the option to take military action in order to bring Taiwan into Beijing's fold, and the situation has grown tense amid reports that the U.S. has quietly increased its troop presence on the island. Russia, for its part, has denied any plans to attack Ukraine, but has warned of signs that Kyiv's forces and those of NATO nations were gearing up for some sort of aggression.

"Military advisers and weapon systems are arriving there, not only from the United States, but also from other NATO countries," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, according to Tass. "All this builds up tensions."

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday that "high-level diplomacy is a priority" for Biden, both when it came to Putin and Xi. The U.S. leader has spoken three times with his Russian counterpart and met once for a bilateral summit in Geneva, while he has twice spoken via telephone with his Chinese counterpart and met once virtually for a conversation last week.

Putin highlights importance of Russia-China cooperation in science
13:22, 26.11.2021
Region:World News, Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin notes the importance of cooperation between Russia and China in scientific, technical, and innovation spheres within the comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction between the two states, TASS reported.

In his congratulations to the participants and guests of the closing ceremony of the years of Russian-Chinese scientific, technical, and innovative cooperation, the head of state expressed confidence that the productive joint work carried out during these events would further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

This large-scale, comprehensive interstate project has fully demonstrated the importance of cooperation in scientific, technical, and innovation spheres within the framework of the comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction that exist between Russian and the People's Republic of China, the Russian leader's message published on Friday site of the Kremlin.

Putin noted that the main part of the cross-year program was implemented, despite the restrictions due to the pandemic.

The President of Russia noted that within the framework of the years of Russian-Chinese scientific, technical and innovative cooperation, more than a thousand events have been held - conferences, forums, seminars, exhibitions, joint scientific and educational programs have been developed, agreements have been signed on the creation of laboratories that will conduct research in the field of mathematics, chemistry, oceanology, and innovative materials.

It is imperative for the peace of the human race that China and Russia form an official alliance. The American empire of chaos is an existential threat to every single human being living on this earth. As the empire of chaos gets weaker, it has nothing to lose and will want a final all out war to see if it can preserve its empire. Even if it means a nuclear war. The empire of chaos is deliberately provoking both China and Russia to get into a war. This is extremely dangerous for the entire human civilisation. Only solution is for China and Russia to officially form a military alliance directly against the empire of chaos. An American attack against either China or Russia will be seen as an attack against both countries.
 
MOSCOW--Russia’s defense chief on Tuesday signed a roadmap for closer military ties with China, pointing to increasingly frequent U.S. strategic bomber flights near both countries’ borders.

During a video call, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe “expressed a shared interest in stepping up strategic military exercises and joint patrols by Russia and China,” according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

“China and Russia have been strategic partners for many years,” Shoigu said. “Today, in conditions of increasing geopolitical turbulence and growing conflict potential in various parts of the world, the development of our interaction is especially relevant.”

Shoigu pointed to increasingly intensive flights by the U.S. strategic bombers near Russian borders, saying that there were 30 such missions over the past month alone.

“This month, during the U.S. Global Thunder strategic force exercise, 10 strategic bombers practiced the scenario of using nuclear weapons against Russia practically simultaneously from the western and eastern directions,” Shoigu said, adding that they came as close as 20 kilometers to the Russian border.

He also noted a rise in the number of U.S. bomber flights over the Sea of Okhotsk where they practiced reaching the points for launching cruise missiles, saying that it poses a threat to both Russia and China.

“In such an environment, the Russian-Chinese coordination becomes a stabilizing factor in global affairs,” Shoigu said.

Wei praised Russia for successfully countering what he described as U.S. pressure and military threats.

Shoigu and Wei hailed a series of maneuvers that involved Russian and Chinese warplanes and naval ships, and signed a plan for military cooperation for 2021-2025.

On Friday, two Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers and two Chinese H-6K strategic bombers flew a joint patrol over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea, prompting South Korea to scramble fighter jets.

The bomber patrol followed joint naval maneuvers by Russian and Chinese warships and aircraft in the Sea of Japan last month.

In August, Shoigu visited China to attend joint war games, which marked the first time that Russian troops had taken part in drills on Chinese territory.

They were the latest in a series of war games in recent years, intended to underline increasingly close military relations between Moscow and Beijing.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and China’s leader, Xi Jinping, have developed strong personal ties to bolster a “strategic partnership” between the former Communist rivals as they both faced tensions with the West.

Russia has sought to expand ties with China as its relations with the U.S. and its allies sank to post-Cold War lows over Moscow’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea Peninsula, accusations of Russian hacking attacks, interference in elections and other disputes.

Even though Russia and China in the past rejected the possibility of forging a military alliance, Putin said last year that such a prospect can’t be ruled out. He also has noted that Russia has been sharing highly sensitive military technologies with China that helped significantly bolster its defense capability.

The China-Russia Alliance is destiny, as both countries have common grounds to establish this alliance. The countries want a multipolar world where trade and world order is based equal terms. As such, China and Russia stand tall in the face one who actually desires a unipolar world. Those with actual brains, know who that is. The West has had 150 years of hegemonic dominance over the world and has all but destroyed the very fabric of humanity with World Wars massacring 100+ million dead. It is also the West which has wrought carnage over the world to usurp the resources of the world under the guise (shamelessly so) free market economy.

The time of the West is coming to end with the systematic collapse of america, socially, economically and politically
 
If you say that, it's clear you aren't well versed the strategic paradigm of the world today.

Russia and China are natural allies, both countries recognize that in order to successfully thwart Western hegemony, they would be confronted by NATO and to defeat NATO, China and Russia must establish a strong and deep-rooted alliance. Furthermore, based on this alliance Russia and China should expand this alliance with recruiting other countries who stand up to Western Zionist hegemony.
 
NATO is an issue for Russia not China. Germany, France and Turkey do not care about China.
 
