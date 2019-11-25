What's new

Russia, China jointly develop high-tech weapons — Putin

Russia, China jointly develop high-tech weapons — Putin
The Russian president described the cooperation between Russia and China as "an absolutely comprehensive partnership of strategic nature"

23 DEC, 19:04



MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russia and China are jointly developing high-tech weapons as they cooperate in the security area, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"We cooperate [with China] in the security area," he said during his annual news conference. "China’s armed forces are equipped with the most advanced weapons systems to a large extent."

"We are even developing together certain high-tech types of weapons," the president went on to say. "We are working in space, aircraft areas. On planes and helicopters."

The armed forces of the two countries also cooperate, Putin said.

"It’s joint exercises, participation in joint international war games, joint patrols at sea and in air," he said. Russia and China have "an absolutely comprehensive partnership of strategic nature," he said.

 
I propose to cooperate with Russia in three aspects:
1, the next generation of non stealth strategic bombers.
2, the next generation of 30+ ton large general purpose helicopter.
3, medium and small caliber machine cannon.
 
Definitely, Those three would probably be the highest priorities.

SSNs and SSBNs would probably be the biggest place they could cooperate, to change the strategic balance in naval warfare, as Russian Attack boats and boomers are nearly just as good as American boats.

Attack Helicopters as well as heavy transport helicopters would be a close second for building up any substantial air assault capability.

Cooperating in Air Force projects could also be a top priority, as China could purchase dozens of Su-57 to help Russia keep their program alive, while China gets the best of their engine technologies. China could also procure the rights to make the Tu-160 in China, so it can replace its subsonic H-6 bombers, and that could help Russia fund its next generation Bomber program.

China could also procure the T-14 Armata and help produce a version, paying some royalties to help Russia partially funded the 2300 it hopes to procure.

Basically, Russia has modern technology and China has potential funding and a need to catch up in many fields ASAP. It benefits both, and it funds Russian scientists to produce the next generation of weapons as well as Russian armed forces to actually build in numbers.
 
