Russia, China discussing joint tapping of coal deposits — Deputy PM

17 Nov, 17:24In particular, the sides disussed the development of Zashulanskoe coal deposit in the Trans-Baikal RegionMOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Russia targets further increase of coal supplies to China and the parties are also considering an opportunity of joint development of coal reserves in Russia, including the Zashulanskoe coal deposit in the Trans-Baikal Region, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said after the meeting of the Russia-China intergovernmental commission for energy cooperation."We support further increase of coal supplies and new long-term contracts will be considered in this regard, along with joint development of coal deposits in Russia, the Zashulanskoe coal deposit in the Trans-Baikal Region in particular," Novak said.The deputy prime minister also noted prospects of cooperation in the gas sphere. The parties highlighted that 12 bln cubic meters of natural gas were transported over the eastern route as of the end of October 2021.