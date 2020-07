Russia, China Could Develop A Joint Moon Base – Russian Space Agency

Russia and China could collaborate to build a joint research base on the Moon. This was stated by Dmitry Rogozin, who is the chief of Roscosmos – the Russian space agency.“Recently, we [Roscosmos and Director of the China National Space Administration Zhang Kejian] have agreed that we will probably research the Moon and build a lunar research base together – Russia and China,” Rogozin said on the Solovyev LIVE Youtube channel.The chief of the Russian space agency emphasised that he has a lot of admiration for his Chinese professionals and despite the fact that China National Space Administration has had various accidents this year, “they continue working, continue testing their resolve, they stick to their guns.”Earlier, the Roscosmos informed that he had discussed space collaboration with the officials from China National Space Administration fo the lunar research base. He added that the sides had agreed to take mutual steps in that direction.Earlier, as EurAsian Times reported, the US has been formulating plans to mine on the moon and outer space while ignoring Russia. The U.S. Defense Department views Russia as a hostile spacefaring nation due to its “threatening” satellite movements toward U.S. spy satellites and as a result, won’t include Moscow in Artemis Accords negotiations.