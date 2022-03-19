Russia-China cooperation will get stronger, as two great powers – need to think how to carry on in this world,” says Lavrov​

Published: March 19, 2022 19:31:08Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday said cooperation between Russia and China will get stronger amid the war between Russia and Ukraine.Arab News gave the information citing the Interfax news agency.“This cooperation will get stronger because at a time when the West is blatantly undermining all the foundations on which the international system is based, of course, we – as two great powers – need to think how to carry on in this world,” Lavrov said.