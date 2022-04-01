Russia, China can't take down Starlink's 2,000+ satellites, says Elon Musk

Hamartia Antidote said: He can put those satellites in any orbit. You'd have to make the entire LEO uninhabitable. Click to expand...

No you can't, as per definition. For Starlink to work you have to a) put them on LEO and b) with a big density and all Starlink satellites from the same launch have their "ralway like" orbit. Means: All Starlink sats from the same launch have to fly trough the same cloud again and again and will lose energy very fast. And because they are so small, they do not have fuel to hold the orbit.Regarding the orbit pollution: Yes, starlink sats are the pollution and the USA + Musk need to be sanctioned for this. The particle cloud with particles around 100-500µm will have a very short lifespan, because the particles are that small. So the friction in the LEO will be HUGE compared to their inertia.