Russia, China and India push forward on SWIFT alternative.

China, Russia & India Push Forward on SWIFT Alternative

What initially began as a Russian initiative for an alternative method of sending financial messages is gaining traction among some of the world’s biggest economies.
Quick Summary​

  • Russia developed a financial messaging system in 2014 as an alternative to SWIFT which is currently the world’s largest player in this space.
  • China plans to connect its financial system CIPS to bypass SWIFT’s international money transfer network
  • India is also looking to join the network. They currently do not have their own domestic messaging system and are exploring options on how to connect to Russia’s system.
 

