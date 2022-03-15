Russia, China, and India are CRUSHING Liberal Globalism!!!

The ideology pushed by US and Zionist is neoliberalism. It has a liberal name, but has little to do with liberalism.neo-liberal principles — legalization of same-sex marriage, anti-unionism, deregulation, market fundamentalism and intensified, unconscionable greedFrom Political Science An Introduction 14th Edition by Michael G. Roskin Robert L. Cord James A. Medeiros Walter S. JonesThis is US ideology family tree, just for reference. Chinese has different views.