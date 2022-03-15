What's new

Russia, China, and India are CRUSHING Liberal Globalism!!!

I need to clarify that US is not Liberalism, to be specific.

The ideology pushed by US and Zionist is neoliberalism. It has a liberal name, but has little to do with liberalism.

neo-liberal principles — legalization of same-sex marriage, anti-unionism, deregulation, market fundamentalism and intensified, unconscionable greed

Yes. Neoliberalism is extreme capitalism, which is slavery.

1647320911115.png

From Political Science An Introduction 14th Edition by Michael G. Roskin Robert L. Cord James A. Medeiros Walter S. Jones

This is US ideology family tree, just for reference. Chinese has different views.
 

