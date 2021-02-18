What's new

Russia, China agree to build lunar station together

qwerrty

qwerrty

SENIOR MEMBER
May 12, 2010
3,074
-9
7,740
dw.com
Russia, China agree to build lunar station together | DW | 09.03.2021
Deutsche Welle (www.dw.com)
2-3 minutes

Russia and China are reaching for the moon, with plans to construct a "complex of experimental research facilities" there as they strive to expand their presence in space.

Russia has signed a memorandum of understanding with China to construct a joint lunar space station, the national space agency, Roscosmos, announced on Tuesday.

The station is envisioned as a "complex of experimental research facilities created on the surface and/or in the orbit of the moon," according to a statement from Roscosmos.

The countries have agreed to cooperate closely on designing, implementing and presenting the project, according to the statement.

China's ambassador to Russia confirmed the agreement, the Russian news agency Interfax reported.
'A worthy partner'

In July 2020, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin had reportedly said his agency was in talks with China about potentially developing a joint lunar base.

The project would involve developing a space monitoring system and should also help with deep space exploration, Rogozin said. He hinted at cooperation on asteroid and comet security.

"The Chinese have grown a lot in recent years, we respect their results, and in principle they are a worthy partner for us," Rogozin was quoted as saying by Interfax.

Beijing and the Kremlin have sought to strengthen their ties since 2014 after Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea strained its relations with the West.
Space rivals, space allies

The announcement came hours after France's space studies organization, CNES, reported that Paris and Beijing were committed to cooperating in the space exploration field, according to Reuters.

Russia also cooperates with the US when it comes to space exploration. NASA is currently planning to build a lunar station in cooperation with Japan, Canada and Europe.

In February, an EU official told Reuters that the bloc would set up an alliance in the space industry to prevent being outweighed by the US and Chinese technologies.

Russia's move comes as it loses its monopoly over trips to the International Space Station following the US SpaceX mission launch.

 
CAPRICORN-88

CAPRICORN-88

FULL MEMBER
Aug 19, 2015
1,827
-3
4,090
Country
Singapore
Location
Malaysia
Russia and China are Comprehensive Strategic Partners and although they have not officially signed a military pact as suggested by Putin, they do massive military exercises together annually before the pandemic. :coffee:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Daniel808
CHINA & RUSSIA TO SIGN AGREEMENT TO BUILD LUNAR BASE (MOON) TOGETHER AGAINST US !
Replies
5
Views
307
Daniel808
Daniel808
beijingwalker
Russia, China to sign agreement on international lunar research station, Russia opts for lunar project with China over continued cooperation with ISS
Replies
5
Views
225
vostok
vostok
onebyone
China is aiming to attract partners for an international lunar research station
Replies
2
Views
264
Riz
Riz
onebyone
China is aiming to attract partners for an international lunar research station
Replies
3
Views
452
Brainsucker
B
beijingwalker
Biden space advisers urge cooperation with China
Replies
9
Views
502
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom