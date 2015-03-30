/ Register

  • Sunday, August 26, 2018

Russia can attack Ukraine from sea - Ukraine's Navy Admiral

Discussion in 'Europe & Russia' started by Hindustani78, Mar 30, 2015.

  Mar 30, 2015
    Hindustani78

    

    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    KYIV, March 30 /Ukrinform/. Russia concentrates its fleet in the waters of the Black Sea and can attack Ukraine from the sea.

    Chief of Staff of Ukraine's Navy, Rear Admiral Andriy Tarasov said this in his comment to TSN.

    "If there are forces that could be brought, if there are landing craft, then of course there is a threat. Our unfriendly state has got such forces. These are amphibious assault ships, military transport aircraft and marines brigades," he said.

    Both ground combat units and airborne troops could be also involved in the amphibious assault operation. According to Tarasov, they can be brought not only by aircraft, but also by ships, Tarasov added.

    "This means that such a threat exists, and it is real," Tarasov emphasized.

    Yet, in his opinion, Russia hasn't got enough strength to carry out a large-scale landing.

    "Given the current number of amphibious ships, aircraft possessed by our hostile neighbor, these forces aren't enough to carry out a large-scale amphibious landing. This could be a landing at tactical level," he said.
     
  Mar 2, 2017
    Hindustani78

    

    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    https://sputniknews.com/military/201703021051191536-ukraine-nato-ships-buyup-plans/

    Lacking the financial resources to beef up its Black Sea presence with new, domestically produced ships, the Ukrainian Navy is considering buying decommissioned NATO warships on the cheap instead. The only problem, experts say, is that even if NATO gave Ukraine its old ships for free, it would still cost more money than Kiev has to modernize them.

    Speaking to Ukraine's Channel 5 earlier this week, Vice Admiral Ihor Voronchenko, commander of the Ukrainian Navy, confirmed that Ukraine was negotiating the purchase of decommissioned NATO vessels to reinforce its Black Sea fleet. A group of Ukrainian officials has recently returned from such negotiations, he said.

    The senior officer noted that while he could not name the country or countries that Ukraine was negotiating with, he could say that one deal has already been negotiated. A second group of officers will embark for further negotiations this fall, Voronchenko added.

    "Partner countries – those that currently provide us with assistance, are considering this issue to be promising," the vice admiral said. Kiev, he added, is looking to get decommissioned ships whose age is satisfactory to the Navy, and "according to certain payment methods."

    Voronchenko explained that Ukraine needed the ships because it is "a transit state, and we are obliged…to ensure the peaceful navigation of all vessels in the Black Sea. We cannot fulfill the full spectrum of this work with only one minesweeper, the Henichesk, which we obtained."

    Accordingly, he said, Kiev is now looking to get another mine-sweeper, and possibly other vessels, from NATO member countries.

    Commenting on Voronchenko's remarks, Russian observers suggested that it was a sign of the sorry state of Ukraine's Navy, as well as the country's economic and industrial potential in general. After all, experts noted, less than a quarter century ago, before the collapse of the Soviet Union, Ukraine was home to some of the largest and most advanced shipyards in the world, building everything from small frigates to aircraft carriers. Since 1991, independent Ukraine has built only a handful of small corvettes, anti-submarine vessels and patrol ships.

    Furthermore, after the Soviet collapse, much of Ukraine's shipbuilding industry, concentrated in massive shipyards in places like the port city of Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine, remained dependent on cooperation with their Russian counterparts. However, since the downturn in Russian-Ukrainian relations in 2014, cooperation has declined significantly, with Russian shipbuilders turning to domestic producers for things like diesel engines and other advanced components.

    [​IMG]
    Missile cruiser Ukrayina at the Nikolayev Shipbuilding Yard in Ukraine

    Other experts suggested that even if Ukraine received the old NATO vessels for free, the money necessary to reequip the ships, retrain crews, and find the necessary spare parts would cost the Navy more than the ships are worth.

    Speaking to the Russian news portal Economics Today, Boris Rozhin, editor-in-chief of the information-analytical center Kassad, suggested that Ukraine is looking for the new ships "purely for the sake of showing the flag and a [hypothetical] 'increase in capabilities' of the Navy."

    "But buying a decommissioned ship is only half the battle," Rozhin explained. "One also needs to spend money on repairs, fine-tuning and upgrades, on retraining the crew to different standards, on reequipping the ship, and on incorporating it into a single fleet supply system."

    [​IMG]

    ‘Hetman Sahaydachniy’, Ukraine's only frigate, seen here passing through Bosporus Strait near Istanbul, Turkey, file photo.

    Therefore, the expert noted that Voronchenko's announcement seems to be little more than a PR campaign. "Decommissioned ships cannot change the balance of forces in the Black Sea. It's worth recalling that Ukraine has not even been able to put the ships from Sevastopol handed over to them by Russia in order. Ukraine's fleet is financed from the leftovers [of the military budget] – they'll buy a ship, show it off and then leave it docked; but its actual usefulness will be very small."

    For his part, independent military expert Prokhor Tebin explained the scheme he believes is likely to be used for Ukraine's purchase of NATO vessels: "The US Congress allocates a conditional $300 million to Kiev. With these funds, Kiev receives not actual money, but old ships, the cost of which is then written off as assistance. The US has a lot of ships in storage all across the globe, and given the necessary political decision, it wouldn't be a problem to reactivate them and send them to Ukraine. But they would be delivered without weapons onboard."

    Earlier this week, Voronchenko accused Russia of "looting" its leftover naval assets in Crimea, and using these vessels as donors for parts. Russia denied the accusations, pointing to the fact that its Black Sea Fleet is being equipped with the latest vessels, and that new parts are being used supply its vessels.

    The vast majority of the Ukrainian ships left in Crimea after the peninsula's return to Russia (35 mostly small, mostly auxiliary, mostly obsolete vessels) were returned to Kiev in the summer of 2014 under an agreement between the two countries. The return of the other 16 minor ships was halted when Kiev failed to renew its ceasefire in the civil war in the east and most are now believed to be in storage at bases across the peninsula.

    Following the Maidan coup and Crimea's return to Russia, the size of Ukraine's Navy was cut in half, with many of its officers and seamen leaving the Navy and volunteering to join the Russian Black Sea Fleet instead. The Navy's size dropped from about 15,000 to 6,500 men, and its center of operations moved from Crimea to Odessa. Many senior officers, including vice admirals and rear admirals, joined the Russian Navy.

    Ukraine's Navy is currently equipped with one frigate, the Hetman Sahaydachniy, commissioned in 1993, one corvette, one landing cutter, and several dozen small patrol and missile boats, minesweepers, command, reconnaissance and support ships.
     
  Mar 12, 2017
    Hindustani78

    

    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    http://en.interfax.com.ua/news/general/408317.html

    A working meeting of the representatives of the Naval Forces of Ukraine and the United States on the matters of recruiting and personnel management was held in Odesa.

    The meeting participants exchanged experience in personnel management, retention of the most experienced military personnel in the military service, and the operation of automated career management systems, the press center of the command of the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on Saturday.

    The parties also discussed the development directions for the personnel management of the Ukrainian Navy.

    "This is the third such meeting with our American counterparts. The result of previous joint developments was the creation and opening of recruitment centers that enable us to effectively interact with the target audience and find qualified specialists for the fleet," head of the personnel department - deputy chief of staff of the Navy Command of the Ukrainian Navy Oleksandr Shevchenko has said.

    According to him, the meeting participants paid special attention to the maintenance of personnel in the military service, recommendations concerning the qualitative selection of candidates, the operation of automated systems of managing personnel and the career of military personnel.

    Head of the U.S. Navy delegation Karen Ray noted the progress of the Ukrainian Navy in working with personnel and the acquisition of progressive views in this area by the officers of the Navy personnel departments.
     
  Mar 14, 2017
    Hindustani78

    

    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    Ukraine Missile Boat Priluki and tanker Fastov leave maritime port

    [​IMG]

    First Deputy Commander of the Ukrainian Navy Andriy Tarasov said that the US patrol boats that can be handed over to Ukraine are either obsolescent or obsolete and will be replaced by new vessels with extended capabilities, but they still remain combat-capable.

    "To make it clear – these are not second-hand [vessels]. A boat that is delivered by a NATO member country has been maintained in the way that its combat capacity remains almost unchanged. For example, 20 years are quite okay for a missile boat, it remains fully combat-capable," Tarasov assured.

    The Navy's size dropped from about 15,000 to 6,500 men, and its center of operations moved from Crimea to Odessa. Many senior officers, including vice admirals and rear admirals, joined the Russian Navy.

    Ukraine's Navy is currently equipped with one frigate, the Hetman Sahaydachniy, commissioned in 1993, one corvette, one landing cutter, and several dozen small patrol and missile boats, minesweepers, command, reconnaissance and support ships.

    Ukraine Navy U175 Gurza-M
    [​IMG]

    08.03.2017

    Ukrainian Navy had conducted an attack near the front line along the coast of the self-proclaimed republic in the Sea of Azov, using two small vessels based in the Kiev-controlled coastal city of Mariupol.

    DPR People's Militia deputy head Eduard Basurin said that Navy gunboats had opened fire on militia positions with small-bore weapons and large-caliber machineguns, violating the ceasefire, and that the militia were forced to return fire, leading both Ukrainian boats to promptly leave the area.

    Last month, Ukrainian forces attempted to break through local militia positions along the coast of the Azov Sea. Ukrainian forces suffered heavy losses with 15 men reported killed, and 20 more wounded.

    Ukrainian Navy makes progress on the creation of its 'mosquito fleet', which is expected to consist of about 30 modern or modernized small- and medium-sized boats and patrol craft by the end of the decade.
     
  Mar 19, 2017
    Hindustani78

    

    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    http://en.interfax.com.ua/news/general/409970.html

    Chiefs of the General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine and Romania Viktor Muzhenko and Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca at a meeting in Chernivtsi approved a "road map" for cooperation between the two countries.

    The press service of Defense Ministry reported that at the meeting the parties discussed the priorities of cooperation and approved the "road map" for cooperation between Armed forces of Ukraine and Romania in 2017-2018.

    The "road map" provides for the continuation of the bilateral military-political dialog via border meetings and official visits of delegations, the holding of a number of joint exercises, course training and training of military personnel of Ukraine and Romania in military educational institutions of the two countries.

    "Security in the Black Sea region is a common task. Our fruitful cooperation shows complete mutual understanding. The Armed Forces of Ukraine and Romania have valuable experience that must be shared for the sake of strengthening European security and countering common threats," Muzhenko said at the meeting.
    ********************



    Army General Stepan Poltorak inspected the first phase of Naval base construction in Odesa.

    “Generally, the construction is expected to last two years. This year the MoD has allocated UAH 150 million,” Poltorak said.

    Ukrainian Navy will have modern infrastructure such as Naval lyceum, Navy Command HQ, hostels and residential buildings, as well as mess, club, etc.

    The Minister of Defence of Ukraine also inspected construction of 80-apartment residential building to be completed this year.

    “We’ve achieved some agreements concerning construction of about 400 apartments for our military at the expense of investments,” the minister announced.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    SNMCMG2 vessels (ORP K.X. CZERNICKI, Poland, ESPS DUERO, Spain, FGS ROTTWEIL, Germany, and TCG ALANYA, Turkey docked in Odesa.

    In the framework of this visit a range of protocol meetings will be held in the Navy Command. NATO and Ukrainian military are expected to participate in training, sports events.

    Ships will stay in Odesa till March 20.

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG][​IMG]
     
  Mar 21, 2017
    Hindustani78

    

    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    [​IMG]

    The drills involve a Ukrainian minesweeper Henichesk and three vessels of Standing NATO Mine Counter Measures Group Two Ukraine 19:50, 20 March 2017 143

    Joint military exercises of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and NATO’s naval mine hunting team are being held in the Black Sea March 20.

    According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the tasks include navigating ships behind trawls, tactical maneuvering, training on radio communications, as well as minesweeping.

    As UNIAN reported earlier, Standing NATO Mine Counter Measures Group Two (SNMCMG2) vessels (ORP K.X. CZERNICKI, Poland, ESPS DUERO, Spain, FGS ROTTWEIL, Germany, and TCG ALANYA, Turkey docked in Odesa.

    On March 18, all ships of SNMCMG2 berth in Odessa were opened to the public – over 3 thousand people visited units during two-hour event.

    According to BBC Russian Service, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has also reported on large-scale military drills in the Black Sea, involving live fire exercises at Crimea ranges.

    https://www.unian.info/society/1832919-ukraine-nato-hold-naval-exercises-in-black-sea.html

    Ukrainian Henichesk minesweeper along with SNMCMG2 vessels participate in joint PASSEX training.

    The aim of this training is to work out cooperation within a multinational group, increase interoperability, and share experience.

    On March 17-20, SNMCMG2 vessels (ORP K.X. CZERNICKI, Poland, ESPS DUERO, Spain, FGS ROTTWEIL, Germany, and TCG ALANYA, Turkey) docked in Odesa.
    [​IMG][​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
  Mar 26, 2017
    Hindustani78

    

    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/201703261051973997-ukraine-cruiser-scrapped/

    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has signed a decree to scrap the unfinished Soviet-era missile cruiser 'Ukrayina' ('Ukraine'), which has been sitting for nearly thirty years at the docks of a shipyard in the port city of Mykolaiv, local media reports. Observers suggest that the decision is highly symbolic.

    On Friday, Mikolaiv regional state administration deputy head Vyacheslav Bon met with workers at the 61 Communards Shipbuilding Yard, a massive Soviet-era shipyard which has faced hard times in recent years.

    Bon informed workers about a decree by the Ukrainian President to demilitarize and sell off the missile cruiser Ukrayina. The decision has already been agreed by the Defense Ministry and the Ukroboronprom, Ukraine's state-owned defense concern, and is now awaiting the approval of the Finance and Justice ministries, he said.

    "You have the cruiser Ukrayina sitting in your docks. A presidential decree on its demilitarization exists. If your remove the weapons and sell what's left, that will be enough to pay your back wages, and three times that left over," Bon said. "The ship has a frame and turbine engines, they are in demand," he added.

    As of March 1, workers at the 61 Communards Shipbuilding Yard are owed 48,646,000 hryvnia, equivalent to about $1.8 million US, in back pay. Workers have been protesting, demanding to be paid what's owed to them. Earlier, workers had asked the state administration to try to convince the Defense Ministry to get the necessary funds for the Ukrayina's upkeep.

    Missile cruiser Ukraine at the Nikolayev Shipbuilding Yard in Ukraine

    [​IMG]


    Launched in 1990, just before to the collapse of the Soviet Union, the Ukrayina was left unfinished, estimated at 75-95% completion, and needing about $30 million in additional investment to be completed. Since then, Ukraine has held negotiations with the interested parties of Russia, China and India, although interest eventually went cold. In 2010, the Ukrainian parliament stripped the ship of its proud name, but failed to rename it.

    The Ukrayina is a Slava-class cruiser, official classification Project 1164 Atlant, a late Soviet-era project developed in the 1980s. The warship class, nicknamed 'Aircraft Carrier Killer' due to its deadly arsenal, featured advanced radar, sonar and fire control systems, P-500 Bazalt anti-ship missiles, S-300F and OSA-M SAMs, 10 torpedo tubes, 2 RBU-6000 anti-sub mortars, 36 close-in AK-630s, and the ability to carry a Kamov Ka-27 helicopter.

    Ten ships were planned, with three completed, with the Ukrayina's construction halted shortly before completion after the Soviet collapse. The three completed ships, the Moskva, Marshal Ustinov and Varyag remain in service in the Russian Navy, in the Baltic Sea, Northern Fleet and Pacific Fleet, respectively. All three ships have seen comprehensive overhauls and modernization.

    Mikolaiv's shipyards, already on life support since the collapse of the Soviet Union (before that they were building everything from frigates to aircraft carriers) have been equally hard hit by the rupture in military-technical cooperation between Ukraine and Russia in recent years. Since the Maidan coup d'état of February 2014, many joint projects have been either frozen or cancelled altogether, with Russia also forced to cancel orders of Ukrainian parts and components, such as Mikolaiv's famous diesel turbine engines.
     
  Mar 27, 2017
    Hindustani78

    

    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    Henichesk harbor minesweeper of the Ukrainian Navy along with SNMCMG2 vessels participated in PASSEX.

    The aim of this exercise is to work out cooperation within a multinational tactical group according to the NATO standards, increase the level of interoperability and share experience.

     
  Mar 28, 2017
    Tshering22

    

    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    It is really sad to see two culturally similar countries fighting against each other despite them both being the part of the same country at one time, and culture and faith even today.

    Poroshenko has guaranteed that East Europe remains weak.
     
  Mar 28, 2017
    Homo Sapiens

    

    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    If you read the history and the psyche of Balkans and Eastern European people,they don't easily forget national humiliation or loss.The way Putin seized Crimea and formented trouble in Donbass, Urkainian will never forget or forgive Russia.Trauma of being back stabbed in the most vulnerable moment will always haunt the Ukrainian.Each and every day Ukraine and Russia are drifting apart.Crimea has became a new Kashmir.Like India Pakistan, Russia and Ukraine is set to continue a long conflict without any respite in forseeable future.Entire Ukrainian state is now devoted to oppose Russia at any cost.Whether NATO support Ukraine or not,Putin has made a permanent enemy out of Ukraine for Russia.
     
    Last edited: Mar 28, 2017
  Mar 28, 2017
    egodoc222

    

    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    I feel thaT ..these both countries are playing NATO and EU..
     
  Mar 29, 2017
    Hindustani78

    

    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    [​IMG]

    Missile launch pads on the deck of the US ship in the Black Sea port of Constanta, Romania
    © AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda
    http://tass.com/defense/937972


    GENEVA, March 28. /TASS/. US naval groups in the Black and Baltic seas are capable of hitting targets in Russia West of the Ural mountains with Tomahawk cruise missiles having a range of 2,500 kilometers, the deputy chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Operations Directorate, Lieutenant-General Viktor Poznikhir, told a joint Russian-Chinese news briefing on missile defense issues at the disarmament conference in Geneva on Tuesday.

    "Missile defense ships in the Black and Baltic seas pose a threat to facilities in the European part of Russia, because it is unclear what missiles the Mk-41 launchers carry at a given moment," Poznikhir said.

    He said the US cruisers and destroyers armed with interceptor missiles are also suitable for launching Tomahawk cruise missiles having a range of 2,500 kilometers.

    "Each Ticonderoga class cruiser has 128 Mk-41 launchers that can be loaded with interceptor missiles or Tomahawk cruise missiles. The Arleigh Burke destroyer has 96 launchers. Potentially the US missile defense ships can be armed with more than 1,000 Tomahawk cruise missiles," Poznikhir said.

    The missile defense bases in Romania and Poland, he said, are equipped with similar universal launchers Mk-41.

    "All speculations to the effect the ground-based Mk-41 launchers are allegedly unable to launch cruise missiles do not hold water. The interceptors at the missile bases in Europe can be stealthily and promptly armed with Tomahawks that can attack targets in the whole of Russia’s European part," Poznikhir said.

    "It should be remembered that the possibility of using the naval missile launchers on the ground for accommodating the Tomahawk cruise missiles is a crude violation of the 1987 INF treaty. Russia has more than once notified its US partners of its concerns about such violations of international commitments. There has been no response to this day, though," he stated.
     
  Mar 31, 2017
    Hindustani78

    

    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    Frigate La Fayette of the French Navy docked in Odesa. French military held a range of meetings in the Ukrainian Navy Command, Odesa Regional State Administration and Odesa municipal council, as well as with Ukrainian Navy Commander Vice Admiral Ihor Voronchenko.

    The frigate will stay in Odesa till April 3.
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG][​IMG][​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
  Apr 3, 2017
    Hindustani78

    

    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    Turkey's frigate TCG "GAZIANTEP" and corvette TCG "HEYBELIADA" have arrived at the port of Odesa with a friendly visit. The ships were moored at a berth of the sea terminal of the Odesa branch of the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority.
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
  May 5, 2017
    Hindustani78

    

    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    https://www.unian.info/war/1909606-...oat-in-black-sea-infrastructure-ministry.html

    During the regular crew training routine by Ukraine’s Maritime Search and Rescue Service in the Black Sea off the coast of Skadovsk, the Russian military vessel tried to seize the Ukrainian rescue boat, as reported by the press service of the Ministry of Infrastructure.

    [​IMG]

    However, the crew’s decisive action hindered the attempt, the press service said.

    "Russian ships, based in Russian- annexed Crimea, approached the Ukrainian rescue boat and demanded on radio to ‘stop engine and go adrift.’ The team refused to comply with unlawful demands, stressing the fact that the boat was in Ukraine’s territorial waters. After that, the boat set course for Skadovsk," the Ministry of Infrastructure wrote on Facebook.


    Ukrainian Minister of Infrastructure Volodymyr Omelyan said: "Our crew demonstrated confidence in its actions. Despite calls from the international community, the Russian military continue to resort to violations of Ukrainian borders both at sea and in the east of Ukraine, but their saber rattling does not scare us. The occupied territories will return under Ukraine’s control." The minister noted that the crew would be awarded for professionalism.
     
