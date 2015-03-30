Russia can attack Ukraine from sea - Ukraine s Navy Admiral| Ukrinform Andriy Tarasov KYIV, March 30 /Ukrinform/. Russia concentrates its fleet in the waters of the Black Sea and can attack Ukraine from the sea. Chief of Staff of Ukraine's Navy, Rear Admiral Andriy Tarasov said this in his comment to TSN. "If there are forces that could be brought, if there are landing craft, then of course there is a threat. Our unfriendly state has got such forces. These are amphibious assault ships, military transport aircraft and marines brigades," he said. Both ground combat units and airborne troops could be also involved in the amphibious assault operation. According to Tarasov, they can be brought not only by aircraft, but also by ships, Tarasov added. "This means that such a threat exists, and it is real," Tarasov emphasized. Yet, in his opinion, Russia hasn't got enough strength to carry out a large-scale landing. "Given the current number of amphibious ships, aircraft possessed by our hostile neighbor, these forces aren't enough to carry out a large-scale amphibious landing. This could be a landing at tactical level," he said.