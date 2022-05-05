What's new

Russia bullies Ukraine just like Turkey bullies Syria

Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
22,086
-48
10,311
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Russia population 148 million. Ukraine population 34 million. Rebel population 4 million.

en.wikipedia.org

Russo-Ukrainian War - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

Turkey population 80 million. Syria population 18 million. Rebel population 2 million.

en.wikipedia.org

Syrian civil war - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org




@White and Green with M/S @F-22Raptor @Oldman1 @UKBengali @gambit @Ich @jamahir @jamal18 @Hack-Hook @Vergennes @Song Hong @Ali_Baba @bobo6661 @KAL-EL @thetutle @925boy @FuturePAF @mazeto @CAPRICORN-88 @sammuel @Wood @nang2 @Messerschmitt @mmr @Philip the Arab @Apollon @Philip the Arab @Hassan Al-Somal @Viet @Get Ya Wig Split
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Tai Hai Chen
Ukraine can't win and I'm not going to bet my money on the losing side
Replies
1
Views
155
Madni Bappa
Madni Bappa
Tai Hai Chen
Opinion: The people of Kiev bear full responsibility of civil war in Ukraine
Replies
0
Views
128
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen
Ukraine cannot take back eastern Ukraine (the part east of Dnipr) and here's why
Replies
2
Views
206
Oldman1
O
Tai Hai Chen
Russians use cheap drones to deplete Ukraine's expensive MANPADS
Replies
1
Views
237
One_Nation
O
Tai Hai Chen
Russian fascists attack helicopters prioritize Ukrainian self propelled howitzers and towing trucks of towed howitzers and howitzer supply trucks
Replies
0
Views
32
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom