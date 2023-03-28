What's new

Russia boosts defences near Japan, accuses US of expanding Asia-Pacific presence

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
26,423
-71
13,233
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
www.reuters.com

Russia boosts defences near Japan, accuses US of expanding Asia-Pacific presence

Russia said on Wednesday that a division of its Bastion coastal defence missile systems had been deployed to Paramushir, one of the Kuril islands in the north Pacific, some of which Japan claims as its territory.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

MOSCOW, March 22 (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday that a division of its Bastion coastal defence missile systems had been deployed to Paramushir, one of the Kuril islands in the north Pacific, some of which Japan claims as its territory.

The move is part of a wider strengthening of Russian defences in its vast far eastern regions, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said, partly in response to what he called U.S. efforts to "contain" Russia and China.

Shoigu was speaking to Russia's top army brass a day after President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping cemented their "no limits" partnership at talks in the Kremlin with agreements on deeper energy and military cooperation.

"To contain Russia and China, the United States is significantly increasing its military presence in the Asia-Pacific region, strengthening its political and military links with its allies, continuing to create a new American security architecture in this region," Shoigu said in a video of his address published by Russia's defence ministry.

Shoigu said the Bastion system would bolster Russian security around the Kuril island chain.

Japan, a close U.S. ally, claims the four southern Kuril islands, which were seized by Soviet forces at the end of World War Two. Japan does not claim Paramushir, one of the northern Kuril islands.

The issue has prevented Moscow and Tokyo ever signing a peace treaty formally ending hostilities.

MODERNISATION​

Russian armed forces in the east of the country have received around 400 items of modern military equipment over the past year, including SU-57 jets and anti-aircraft missile systems, Shoigu said.

"The military capabilities of the eastern military district have significantly increased," he said.

Shoigu also said the modernisation of Moscow's air defence system would be completed this year.

Russian officials have blamed Kyiv for a string of drone attacks deep inside Russian territory since the beginning of the military campaign in Ukraine.

On the Ukraine conflict, Shoigu said Russian aerospace forces had so far destroyed more than 20,000 Ukrainian military facilities since the start of what Moscow calls its "special military operation".

@White and Green with M/S @gambit @mike2000 is back @Viet @kingQamaR
 
H

HerbertPervert

MEMBER

New Recruit

Feb 21, 2023
42
0
108
Country
United States
Location
United States
Lol, for what? They were hyped up to be the second most powerful military, near peer to the US. Now they are the biggest joke on the planet. Their military has no chance of victory in Ukraine after failed assault on Bakhmut. When they can't beat a lightly armed Ukraine, how the hell are they going to keep up with Japan's heavily armed navy?
 
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
26,423
-71
13,233
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
HerbertPervert said:
Lol, for what? They were hyped up to be the second most powerful military, near peer to the US. Now they are the biggest joke on the planet. Their military has no chance of victory in Ukraine after failed assault on Bakhmut. When they can't beat a lightly armed Ukraine, how the hell are they going to keep up with Japan's heavily armed navy?
Click to expand...

Russia is China neighbor. China's neighbors are off limits. If Japan invades Russia then China goes to war with Japan. In 1950 the US invaded North Korea and got its nose bloodied by China.

HerbertPervert said:
how the hell are they going to keep up with Japan's heavily armed navy
Click to expand...

It's only a few ships. Easily sank by massive air strikes from Sakhalin.

en.wikipedia.org

Mogami-class frigate - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Russia's Shoigu hails relations with China as pillar of global stability
Replies
3
Views
228
Ich
Ich
Muhammed45
Russia test fires supersonic missiles at target in Sea of Japan
Replies
2
Views
101
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Vergennes
Defence Minister Says 5,937 Russian Soldiers Killed In Ukraine
2 3 4
Replies
45
Views
2K
BHAN85
BHAN85
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Russia says it has deployed Kinzhal hypersonic missile three times in Ukraine
Replies
0
Views
720
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Ukraine recognizes as Japanese territory islands also claimed by Russia
Replies
0
Views
294
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom