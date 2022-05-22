What's new

Russia blocks world’s grain supply

Russia strikes US missile shipment for Ukraine, blocks world’s grain supply
May 22, 2022 @ 9:09
Russia is blockading Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, choking off a primary world source of wheat, corn and fodder – Vladimir Putin’s payback for Western sanctions. International food experts foresee this blockade of Ukraine’s exports causing extreme food shortages and even famine in at least 36 countries, the worst hit being Egypt, Lebanon, Qatar, Pakistan, Indonesia, Jordan, Malaysia, Thailand and parts of Africa.
Russia strikes US missile shipment for Ukraine, blocks world’s grain supply - DEBKAfile

Russia is blockading Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, choking off a primary world source of wheat, corn and fodder – Vladimir
Paradox of value - Wikipedia

Russia is a grain exporter too, if they block Ukrainian grain, they will win a lot of money selling their own grain in a higher price.
Unlike other items, if food price is increased, the conssumption wont decrease, because it's needed to survive.
 

