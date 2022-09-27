What's new

Russia blames CIA special forces for Nord Stream 1 attack to cripple Germany economically so Airbus cannot compete with Boeing

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1574854894049234948






Definitely USA involved in it because Russia will never do it because through Nord spring they can blackmail Europe

And that's what USA never want time for EU to understand who is nemesis here if EU can bring peace with Russia it will benefit both leaving USA alone

Beneficery of all this is usa
 
Super Falcon said:
Definitely USA involved in it because Russia will never do it because through Nord spring they can blackmail Europe

And that's what USA never want time for EU to understand who is nemesis here if EU can bring peace with Russia it will benefit both leaving USA alone

Beneficery of all this is usa
Germany population is small compared to China. China buys way more gas from Russia compared to Germany. Also, China is much colder than Germany and need way more gas than Germany does. Beijing averages -8 C in January. Germany averages -2 C in January.

Plus, Russia don't need to sell gas to make money. Russia has plenty enough trees for printing money.

Will Russia’s Forests Be an Asset or an Obstacle in Climate Fight?

New research indicating Russia’s vast forests store more carbon than previously estimated would seem like good news. But scientists are concerned Russia will count this carbon uptake as an offset in its climate commitments, which would allow its emissions to continue unchecked.
No doubt this was the work of the CIA, anybody who thinks this is Putin needs to do extraordinary mental gymnastics to come to that conclusion.
 
tower9 said:
No doubt this was the work of the CIA, anybody who thinks this is Putin needs to do extraordinary mental gymnastics to come to that conclusion.
Actually, Russia blames CIA special forces for Nord Stream 1 attack to cripple Germany economically so Mercedes cannot compete with GM in making cars. :D
 
Super Falcon said:
Definitely USA involved in it because Russia will never do it because through Nord spring they can blackmail Europe

And that's what USA never want time for EU to understand who is nemesis here if EU can bring peace with Russia it will benefit both leaving USA alone

Beneficery of all this is usa
It was probably ukraine..
Russian end game was to take three regions swiftly followed by annexation and decalring peace using gas as leverage..that is gone now
 

