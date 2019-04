Russia begins production of first batch of air defense system S-350

"The successful launches carried out on March 26 completed the government certification tests of the new air defense system S-350 Vityaz, expected to replace the S-300PS. Simultaneously the manufacturing of the first serial set has begun. It will be provided in 2019," Krivoruchko said.The air defense system S-350 Vityaz developed by the concern Almaz-Antey for battlefield air defense has a maximum range of 60 kilometers and altitude of 30 kilometers. It is meant for hitting aerodynamic and ballistic targets. One system is armed with twelve air defense missiles.