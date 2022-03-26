What's new

Russia begins military drills on Japan-claimed islands​

March. 26 2022

20220326_05_1095504_L.jpg



Russia has started military drills in an area that includes islands it controls but Japan claims.

Some observers say Moscow is attempting to send a warning to Japan, which imposed sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine.

The Russian defense ministry said on Friday that more than 3,000 soldiers, including artillery units, are taking part on the assumption of an enemy landing.

It says they used state-of-the-art drones for reconnaissance activities and practiced procedures for launching anti-tank missiles.

The Japanese government calls the islands the Northern Territories. It maintains they are an inherent part of Japan's territory. The government says the islands were illegally occupied after World War Two.

The drills are the first since the Russian foreign ministry announced on Monday that it is suspending talks on a peace treaty with Japan. The two sides have not signed one since the war because of the territorial dispute.

www3.nhk.or.jp

Russia begins military drills on Japan-claimed islands | NHK WORLD-JAPAN News

Russia begins large-scale military drill on disputed islands off Japan​

  • KYODO, STAFF REPORT
  • March. 26 2022
The Russian military has started a military exercise involving more than 3,000 troops on a chain of islands — including those disputed with Japan — Russian news agency Interfax reported.

It is the first drill on the disputed islands off Japan’s northernmost main island of Hokkaido since Russia’s Foreign Ministry announced earlier this week it will suspend territorial talks with Japan. Russia is withdrawing from the talks over Tokyo’s sanctions against Moscow in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

Some hundreds of military vehicles are participating in the drill under a scenario of launching a counterattack against enemy forces attempting to land, the report said Friday.

Russia is seen as building up its forces on the islands, called the Northern Territories by Japan and the Southern Kurils by Russia. The territorial dispute has prevented the two countries from concluding a postwar peace treaty.

Japan claims the Soviet Union illegally seized the four islands — Kunashiri, Etorofu, Shikotan and the Habomai group of islets — soon after Japan’s surrender in World War II in August 1945, while Moscow argues the move was legitimate.

Last week, the Defense Ministry said that it had spotted four large Russian amphibious warfare ships sailing through a strait in northeastern Japan as they traveled west, possibly toward Europe to aid in the war in Ukraine.

Days before that, Japan protested after six Russian Navy vessels passed through the Soya Strait between Cape Soya in Hokkaido and the Russian island of Sakhalin.

The Japanese government conveyed to Moscow that it is closely monitoring the Russian military’s growing activities in areas around Japan amid the Ukraine crisis, while expressing grave concern over the moves.

That incident came after 10 Russian warships passed through the Tsugaru Strait between Hokkaido and Japan’s Honshu main island last week. On Friday, Matsuno said Japan had also lodged a protest with Moscow after the Russian Defense Ministry said it had conducted a missile drill on the Moscow-held, Tokyo-claimed islands off Hokkaido on March 11.

www.japantimes.co.jp

Russia begins large-scale military drill on disputed islands off Japan

Japan's economy is down. If you play with vote politics when the economy is down, it will inevitably incite populism. We are about to see Japan more and more like India.
 
Japan's economy is down. If you play with vote politics when the economy is down, it will inevitably incite populism. We are about to see Japan more and more like India.
mentality of the two countries are different. Indians like to boast whereas japanese are more realistic.
 
Yet is the Indian are who standing against the US with Russia right now, meanwhile japanese are funneling more money into Uncle Sam and sanctioning Russia.
They really are the sick men of Asia, to be frank.
 
India think themselves as a great power whereas Japan knows it is just a vessel state of the US.
 
Russia, China navy ships travel through waters in southwest Japan​

2022/4/21 00:02 (JST)4/21 00:43 (JST)

Six Russian ships, including three navy warships, have passed through the Tsushima Strait in southwestern Japan as they traveled north from the East China Sea to the Sea of Japan, the Japanese Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

The ministry also confirmed that a Chinese navy reconnaissance vessel sailed from the East China Sea to the Pacific after traveling near Amami-Oshima Island in southwestern Japan.

The ministry is maintaining vigilance over what officials see as increasingly active movements of Chinese and Russian vessels around the Japanese archipelago.

https://nordot.app/889527707728379904?c=445918389795193953
 

