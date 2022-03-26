Russia begins military drills on Japan-claimed islands​

March. 26 2022Russia has started military drills in an area that includes islands it controls but Japan claims.Some observers say Moscow is attempting to send a warning to Japan, which imposed sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine.The Russian defense ministry said on Friday that more than 3,000 soldiers, including artillery units, are taking part on the assumption of an enemy landing.It says they used state-of-the-art drones for reconnaissance activities and practiced procedures for launching anti-tank missiles.The Japanese government calls the islands the Northern Territories. It maintains they are an inherent part of Japan's territory. The government says the islands were illegally occupied after World War Two.The drills are the first since the Russian foreign ministry announced on Monday that it is suspending talks on a peace treaty with Japan. The two sides have not signed one since the war because of the territorial dispute.