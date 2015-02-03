What's new

Russia backs Pakistan’s stance on new map

The Eagle

The Eagle

SENIOR MODERATOR
Oct 15, 2015
18,821
153
33,541
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Russia backs Pakistan’s stance on new map
Dr Moeed Yusuf says Kashmir is neither part of India nor it will ever be


APP September 16, 2020

PHOTO: FILE

PHOTO: FILE
ISLAMABAD:
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf said on Wednesday Russia supported Pakistan’s stance regarding the country’s new political map which was in accordance with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and international laws.
Talking to the media here, Dr Yusuf said the Tuesday’s virtual meeting of the National Security Advisers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) rejected India’s objections to the display of Pakistan’s political map in the meeting room.

“Pakistan proudly displayed the political map at the SCO meeting, while the Indian objections were rejected by the member countries and even Russia sided with Pakistan on the issue”, Dr Yusuf told reporters.

He said that Russia, as the host country, he requested the technical groups of the participating countries to test their technologies three days ago. During that technology test on September 11, India raised objection to the display of Pakistan’s map on the wall in its meeting room.

He said that India lodged a formal complaint to Russia, registering its protest against declaring Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as a part of Pakistan in the map. He added that Russia conveyed to Pakistan that India wanted that map not to be displayed during the virtual session.

However, responding to that complaint, the Foreign Affairs Ministry told Russia that the map, launched on August 5 to which was observed as ‘Youm-Istehsal’, reflected “our legal right and is according to the United Nations Security Council resolutions and removing it from anywhere is unquestionable”.

Dr Yusuf said that Pakistan clearly stated that Kashmir was neither part of India nor it would ever be. “We have reminded the SCO members that India is violating the UN Charter by trying to illegally change the status of IIOJK,” he added.

Criticizing the walkout from the meeting by Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Dr Yusuf said that the SCO was not the right platform to raise objections to Pakistan’s map as it dealt with multilateral issues and not the bilateral ones. “It is the forum of cooperation and engagement.”

About his speech at the forum, Dr Yusuf said he focused on four points. “Firstly, Pakistan being an important member stands with the SCO which urges all the countries to follow United Nations norms and principles,” he said.

“Secondly, it is the responsibility of international community to exert pressure on those countries which are not accepting United Nations resolution and not following international laws to resolve the disputes,” he added.

Thirdly, Dr Yusuf continued, he highlighted that there was hardly any country that had fought against terrorism like Pakistan died and “now the whole world recognises its efforts and needs to learn from its experiences”. Fourthly, he mentioned, the Intra-Afghan talks were not possible without Pakistan’s role.

“Now, the dialogue has started and Pakistan will play the role of facilitator,” he said. “But if we say if any other country can guarantee the peace in Afghanistan will be wrong and Pakistan cannot be blamed if God forbids there will any hiccups in that process of dialogue,” he added.

Dr Yusuf said that Pakistan talked about regional connectivity and economic security. “Pakistan is a responsible state and it does not want any conflict in the region and its focus is on economic diplomacy through boosting regional connectivity.”

He told the forum that said Pakistan wanted to provide corridors to Russia, Central Asia and China and wanted to use the Gwadar deep seaport. “We want peace in Afghanistan so that we can have access to Central Asia,” he added.

“Pakistan’s focus is CPEC [China Pakistan Economic Corridor] and having access to Central Asia leading to economic security which is our paramount objective. Pakistan is the hub where economic interests of the world meet not proxy wars.”


tribune.com.pk

Russia backs Pakistan’s stance on new map | The Express Tribune

Dr Moeed Yusuf says Kashmir is neither part of India nor it will ever be
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 
Meengla

Meengla

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 1, 2009
4,352
16
6,087
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Not sure if Russia has ever done such a thing in the SCO meeting.

But there is no question about Indians often wishing for the Russian support once Russia extended, especially around the 1971 India-Pakistan war. But support will probably never come back unless India dumps the Western alliance or at least commit to buying Russian weapons in larger and consistent numbers.

And some Indians do acknowledge the more alienated Russia. Recently saw an Indian defense related discussion video. All participants were Indians. One lady--I think based in a foreign country--made her views clear that Russia 'will' side with China in case of a conflict--and not just remain neutral--and that it was a folly by India to invite Russia to India's Indian Ocean naval exercises. The lady was cut off--too much truth.
 
masterchief_mirza

masterchief_mirza

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 29, 2019
6,828
14
14,476
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Meengla said:
Not sure if Russia has ever done such a thing in the SCO meeting.

But there is no question about Indians often wishing for the Russian support once Russia extended, especially around the 1971 India-Pakistan war. But support will probably never come back unless India dumps the Western alliance or at least commit to buying Russian weapons in larger and consistent numbers.

And some Indians do acknowledge the more alienated Russia. Recently saw an Indian defense related discussion video. All participants were Indians. One lady--I think based in a foreign country--made her views clear that Russia 'will' side with China in case of a conflict--and not just remain neutral--and that it was a folly by India to invite Russia to India's Indian Ocean naval exercises. The lady was cut off--too much truth.
Click to expand...
Exactly right. In the final summation, India is behaving in a very amateurish and short-sighted manner. It forgets that while it courts USA with churlish abandon, Russia will watch with alarm. India could have chosen a mature path and hedged itself between numerous friends for the long-term, however, Modi fails to grasp the nuances of statecraft and instead sees nothing beyond his own warped reflection.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Yankee-stani Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Russia among 37 states backing China's Xinjiang policy Strategic & Foreign Affairs 74
Chakar The Great Russia backs Pakistan's effort for Afghan settlement Strategic & Foreign Affairs 6
Dinky Pakistan backs China, Russia efforts to save Iran N-deal Strategic & Foreign Affairs 4
Devil Soul Karzai Backs Russia’s Military Support To Pakistan Strategic & Foreign Affairs 21
Sankpal US, Russia back India in bid to stop terror funding by Pakistan Indian Defence Forum 0
Zarvan Did Russia just reduce the threat of Indian-backed terrorism against Pakistan? Strategic & Foreign Affairs 31
New World Russia Leaves India Stunned By Backing 2000 Km China-Pakistan Business Corridor CPEC 113
[Bregs] Russia backs India’s surgical strikes, says Uri ‘terrorists’ from Pakistan Central & South Asia 72
Norwegian China, Russia back India on UN terror resolution targeting Pakistan! Strategic & Foreign Affairs 129
Sinnerman108 China, Russia back India on UN terror resolution targeting Pakistan' Strategic & Foreign Affairs 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top