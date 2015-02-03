Russia backs Pakistan’s stance on new map

Not sure if Russia has ever done such a thing in the SCO meeting.



But there is no question about Indians often wishing for the Russian support once Russia extended, especially around the 1971 India-Pakistan war. But support will probably never come back unless India dumps the Western alliance or at least commit to buying Russian weapons in larger and consistent numbers.



And some Indians do acknowledge the more alienated Russia. Recently saw an Indian defense related discussion video. All participants were Indians. One lady--I think based in a foreign country--made her views clear that Russia 'will' side with China in case of a conflict--and not just remain neutral--and that it was a folly by India to invite Russia to India's Indian Ocean naval exercises. The lady was cut off--too much truth.