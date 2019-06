after facing back to back bombings inside Turkey, Erdogan realized that partnering with Saudis and Americans would ring war inside its own territory something Pakistan has suffered in 80s and still suffering now

once Turkey broke its relations with FSA and went after Daesh in partnership with Iraq and eased relations with Syria and Iran, the Daesh saw a swift decline I pray that the civil war in Syria ends soon and the foreign backed terrorists are eliminated.

Asad regime will have to be inclusive and accommodating to all Syrians to earn the right of a legitimate govt and have backing of Syrians otherwise Americans and Saudis will bring fresh wave of more terror organisations

Click to expand...