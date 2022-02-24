What's new

Russia Attacks Ukraine with Aim to 'demilitarize' Ukraine: It is Official Now!

So it begins--officially. Please merge with other topic about the official start of the open war.

I was hoping against hope that there was some 'deal' and that Russia would stop after grabbing the Donbass region. But Putin is determined.
I think we will probably see the biggest military conflict(s) in Europe with this invasion of Ukraine since WW 2.

America is powerless to stop Russia.

American unipolar moment is officially over.
USSR had invaded eastern European countries before and the West couldn't do anything about them either. But, yes, the unipolar world is ending, if not already ended.
This invasion will open a Pandora's Box of invasions. And I blame the American illegal invasion of Iraq in 2003--an invasion which made the anti-war Obama victory against Hillary possible-- as the most powerful blow to destroying the world order, however imperfect it was.
 
NATO's eastward expansion should have stopped where the US promised it would. But, of course, the US kept luring more and more countries around Russia to join NATO, unnecessarily causing a crisis.

To justify these retarded moves, the US had to paint Russia as some kind of villainous monster dying to invade Europe. Russia just wants to be secure and develop, like pretty much any other country, while controlling its neighborhood. By provoking Russia incessantly, the US has brought things to a stage where Putin really doesn't have many options than to play hardball.

The biggest tragedy is that this history is hardly ever mentioned by anybody in the West - from commentators and academics to politicians and generals. Just amazing. Their history starts a few years ago - as if their NATO expansion isn't a part of the problem. Not to mention the regime change they pulled in Ukraine to bring it into its own orbit. You can't do stuff like that and not expect a response.

The US should focus all this energy inward to solve hunger, homelessness, universal healthcare, and other issues. Some of the issues plaguing the US internally are honestly mind-boggling given the trillions it wastes on far-away chess moves.
 

