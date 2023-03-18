Russia Assists China’s Nuclear Weapons Program, US Feels Threatened​

beijingwalker
Russia Assists China’s Nuclear Weapons Program, US Feels Threatenedby Ruetir
March 18, 2023
The move by a Russian atomic energy company to help China’s nuclear weapons program makes the United States feel threatened. Photo/REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo
WASHINGTON – Russia through its atomic energy company, has assisted the program nuclear weapons China. The move was considered by the members of Parliament United States of America (US) as a direct threat to America’s national security.
Republicans in Parliament are calling on President Joe Biden’s administration of national security officials to use full enforcement of sanctions, export controls, and diplomacy to block Russia’s state-owned atomic energy company; Rosatom, helped expand Beijing’s nuclear weapons program.
Parliamentary Armed Services Committee Chair Mike Rogers, Parliamentary Intelligence Committee Chair Mike Turner, and Parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Michael McCaul demanded that the Biden administration acknowledge that Russia and China are working together against the United States.
“Russia’s state-owned nuclear energy company Rosatom is helping the People’s Republic of China obtain enough weapons-grade plutonium to trigger its strategic nuclear explosion,” the top Parliamentarians wrote in a letter Friday to White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken , Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen, Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines.
U.S. Parliamentarians have explained that Russia’s Rosatom helped fuel Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war effort in Ukraine.
“We call on the administration to view this cooperation for what it is, a direct threat to US security and more evidence that Russia and China are working together against the United States,” their letter continued.
“The government must use all available tools to stop Rosatom and the People’s Republic of China’s dangerous cooperation.”
Rogers, Turner and McCaul also warned that Rosatom’s position in the global market was getting stronger.
