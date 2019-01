Su-34 Jets Accidentally Collide In Far East, Both Crews Eject - Defence Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two Su-34 bombers collided in the Far East but their crews managed to eject safely; both planes were flying without ammunition, the Department of Information and Mass Communications of the Russian Defence Ministry said."The aircraft crews have ejected. An An-12 and two Mi-8 helicopters from the search and rescue forces are searching for the pilots in the area where they ejected. The planes performed the flight without ammunition," the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement.One of the pilots of the Su-34 bomber that crashed in the sea in Russia's Far East has been found by the rescue crew, the Russian Defence Ministry added.The 45 ton, Mach 1.8-capable Russian Su-34, designed to carry up to 8 tons of weaponry, has a tactical radius of 4,000 km, and a flight ceiling of 18,000 meters.The plane can also be equipped with up to three additional fuel tanks, allowing it to fly 8 hours without refueling.