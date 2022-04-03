What's new

Russia Announced: At request of Erdogan, humanitarian corridor open for evacuation civilians from Mariupol

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1510407246789943298

"The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that upon the request of President Erdogan, a humanitarian corridor was opened for the evacuation of civilians in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol."


In the statement made on the Telegram account of the Ministry, it was reported that in line with Erdogan’s request from Russian President Vladimir Putin, it was decided to provide full assistance in the evacuation of civilians and foreign citizens in Mariupol.

“HUMANITARIAN CORRIDOR OPENED TODAY”

In the statement, on April 3, 2022, at 00:00 Moscow time, the humanitarian corridor opened from Mariupol to Berdyansk, “silence on the movement path” It was noted that strict adherence to the “regime” was guaranteed.

It was reported that foreign citizens can go from Berdyansk either to the regions under the control of Ukraine or to the Crimea under the control of Russia.



WRITTEN CONFIRMATION REQUESTED FROM KYIV ADMINISTRATION

In the statement, which stated that the Ukrainian side of the humanitarian corridor will be implemented if the “regime of silence” strictly observes, the Kyiv administration stated that it will be implemented at 03:00 Moscow time. Written confirmation was requested that they were ready to evacuate until

In the statement, it was noted that the Kyiv administration should convey the written declaration that they will comply with the “regime of silence” to both the Russian and Turkish parties, as well as the International Organization of the Red Cross and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

In the statement made on the Telegram account of the Ministry, it was reported that in line with Erdogan's request from Russian President ...
Turkey gave the signal yesterday for this evacuation.

Turkiye can help evacuate civilians, wounded in Ukraine's Mariupol: Defense minister​

Hulusi Akar urges cease-fire between Russia, Ukraine as soon as possible to prevent further loss of life, ensure peace and stability​

Sarp Özer |02.04.2022

Turkiye can help evacuate civilians, wounded in Ukraine's Mariupol: Defense minister


ANKARA
Turkiye can provide ship support for the evacuation of civilians and those wounded in Mariupol, the country’s defense minister said on Saturday.
“Coordination with Russian and Ukrainian officials in this regard is continuing,” Hulusi Akar told journalists.
Akar said that Turkiye continues its diplomatic efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.
Noting that he talked with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts on the phone many times and that he also met with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov in Istanbul, Akar underlined the importance of reaching a cease-fire as soon as possible to prevent further loss of life and ensure peace and stability.
“As Turkiye, we continue to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine. Turkiye also gives its support regarding the evacuations. We will continue to support the Ukrainian people,” the minister said.
The Russian war against Ukraine, which started on Feb. 24, has been met with international outrage, with the EU, US, and Britain, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.
At least 1,276 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 1,981 injured, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be far higher.
More than 4 million Ukrainians have also fled to other countries, with millions more internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.
Hulusi Akar urges cease-fire between Russia, Ukraine as soon as possible to prevent further loss of life, ensure peace and stability
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1510392825732599812
 
Mizintsev, Head of the National Control Center of the Russian Ministry of Defense, stated that with the initiative of Turkey, on the morning of April 4, they will reopen a humanitarian corridor for the rescue of civilians from Mariupol.

Mikhail Mizintsev, Head of the National Control Center of the Ministry of Defense of Russia, made statements about the humanitarian aid corridors in Ukraine and the evacuation of civilians.

Stating that Russia carries out systematic and coordinated work on the evacuation of civilians and foreign citizens from conflict zones, Mizintsev said that they open humanitarian aid corridors in Kharkiv and Mariupol directions every day from 10:00 Moscow time.

Pointing out that the Ukrainian side announced that it opened seven corridors in the Zaporozhye and Donetsk directions during the day, but none of these corridors were on the Russian side, Mizintsev stated that the Russian side complied with the ceasefire on all routes, including those announced by Ukraine.

Noting that Russia welcomes all positive humanitarian initiatives from foreign states and international organizations and responds quickly, Mizintsev also stated that necessary measures were taken for the directions of Crimea or Zaporozhye and the selected sea route.

Despite this, Mizintsev, who argued that the humanitarian aid operation prepared in these directions was interrupted by armed attacks, Mizintsev claimed that the humanitarian aid operation, which initiative was initiated by the Turkey, France and Germany, and which was fully supported by Russia, was rudely ignored by the Kyiv administration.

Berdyansk port will also be used for evacuations

Mizintsev, announcing that Russia will reopen a humanitarian corridor for the rescue of civilians and foreign citizens from Mariupol on April 4 at 6:00 am with Turkey's initiative. He also stated that they are ready to ensure the entry and exit of the ships involved in the evacuation to the port of Berdyansk in accordance with the norms of international maritime law.

Noting that the success of this humanitarian operation depends only on the Ukrainian side, Mizintsev said and added that the armed forces of the nationalist formations in the region are constantly bombing the declared humanitarian corridors because they are not actually affiliated with Kiev.

Arguing that the Ukrainian side did not fulfill its obligations regarding the evacuation of civilians, Mizintsev said, "We rely on the support of our Turkish colleagues to ensure that the Ukrainian authorities strictly fulfill their obligations to ensure a ceasefire during the operation to create a humanitarian corridor and evacuate citizens in the direction of Mariupol."

Rusya Savunma Bakanlığı Ulusal Kontrol Merkezi Başkanı Mizintsev, Türkiye'nin girişimiyle 4 Nisan sabahı Mariupol'den sivillerin kurtarılması için yeniden insani koridor açacaklarını belirtti.
I am hearing that an agreement is near with an International security guraantor being allowed for Ukraine but no NATO membership or nuclear armament.

The Ukrainian side has become more realistic in its approach to issues related to the neutral and non-nuclear status of Ukraine,” Medinsky wrote on Telegram on Sunday.

There’s also understanding between Moscow and Kiev on the need to create a “system of international security guarantees for a neutral Ukraine,” he added.

Medinsky said that among other things agreed-on by the sides during the talks in Istanbul last week were Kiev’s abstention from the deployment of foreign troops, bases and any offensive strike weapons on Ukrainian territory, the fielding and production of weapons of mass destruction, and the staging of drills with foreign militaries without consent from guarantor states, including Russia.
What l understand here is that the guraantor state will deploy peacekeeping forces at the deconfliction line between them and all the other areas Ukraine and their new states borders meet. I could reckone approx 1500-2000 peacekeeping forces.

Turkey is probably the one being groomed for the security role but the question to ask is Turkey willing to undertake the task knowing of the risks that can arise from it and there needs to be some caution before undertaking the task imho. The Americans should field in but then again this would put the Americans right at the Russian borders which is an extreme problem for the Russians they would rather prefer Turkey and you can add Spain and Italy but who may not be strength wise qualified where they can become guaraantors but definitely not Germany, Britian, US while France could have worked but Russia is uncertain about them which leaves us only with Turkey as the alternative candidate. Italy could undertake it but unsure whether Ukraine will want that as they would prefer a legitimate security guaraante and they know Italy can't handle the job it is way above them. Britain, Germany and US could handle the job but the Russians don't want them near their borders and don't consider them as neutral element.
 

