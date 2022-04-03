Russia Announced: At request of Erdogan, humanitarian corridor open for evacuation civilians from Mariupol

​

"The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that upon the request of President Erdogan, a humanitarian corridor was opened for the evacuation of civilians in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol."In the statement made on the Telegram account of the Ministry, it was reported that in line with Erdogan’s request from Russian President Vladimir Putin, it was decided to provide full assistance in the evacuation of civilians and foreign citizens in Mariupol.In the statement, on April 3, 2022, at 00:00 Moscow time, the humanitarian corridor opened from Mariupol to Berdyansk, “silence on the movement path” It was noted that strict adherence to the “regime” was guaranteed.It was reported that foreign citizens can go from Berdyansk either to the regions under the control of Ukraine or to the Crimea under the control of Russia.In the statement, which stated that the Ukrainian side of the humanitarian corridor will be implemented if the “regime of silence” strictly observes, the Kyiv administration stated that it will be implemented at 03:00 Moscow time. Written confirmation was requested that they were ready to evacuate untilIn the statement, it was noted that the Kyiv administration should convey the written declaration that they will comply with the “regime of silence” to both the Russian and Turkish parties, as well as the International Organization of the Red Cross and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.Turkey gave the signal yesterday for this evacuation.Sarp Özer |02.04.2022Turkiye can provide ship support for the evacuation of civilians and those wounded in Mariupol, the country’s defense minister said on Saturday.“Coordination with Russian and Ukrainian officials in this regard is continuing,” Hulusi Akar told journalists.Akar said that Turkiye continues its diplomatic efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.Noting that he talked with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts on the phone many times and that he also met with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov in Istanbul, Akar underlined the importance of reaching a cease-fire as soon as possible to prevent further loss of life and ensure peace and stability.“As Turkiye, we continue to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine. Turkiye also gives its support regarding the evacuations. We will continue to support the Ukrainian people,” the minister said.The Russian war against Ukraine, which started on Feb. 24, has been met with international outrage, with the EU, US, and Britain, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.At least 1,276 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 1,981 injured, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be far higher.More than 4 million Ukrainians have also fled to other countries, with millions more internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.