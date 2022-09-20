What's new

Russia annexes Kherson, Donetsk, Luhansk to booster Russian domestic public support for the war

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

Oct 15, 2017
www.reuters.com

Russian-backed separatists in Kherson say they will hold vote on joining Russia

Russian-installed officials in the Kherson region of Ukraine said they have decided to hold a referendum later this week on joining Russia and have urged the Kremlin to give its permission as soon as possible, the separatist head of the region said on Tuesday.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

www.reuters.com

Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's Luhansk region to hold Sept. 23-27 referendum on joining Russia

Russian-backed separatists in the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) will hold a referendum on joining Russia between Sept. 23-27, the TASS news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the separatist deputy speaker of the region's parliament.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

www.aljazeera.com

Luhansk, Donetsk separatists to vote on joining Russia

As Moscow’s troops suffer battlefield losses, rebels move to hold annexation referendums.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com

www.reuters.com

Russia triggers plan to formally annex occupied Ukrainian regions

Two Russian-controlled regions in eastern Ukraine announced plans to hold referendums on joining Russia later this week and an ally of President Vladimir Putin said the votes would alter the geopolitical landscape in Moscow's favour forever.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com






L

lightning F57

Feb 28, 2022
Before the start of the invasion, I would have expected as this being the main objective, but seems to have been lower down the order.
 

