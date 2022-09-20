Russia annexes Kherson, Donetsk, Luhansk to booster Russian domestic public support for the war

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
ELITE MEMBER
- Oct 15, 2017
- 24,467
- -54
- Country
-
- Location
-
Russian-backed separatists in Kherson say they will hold vote on joining Russia
Russian-installed officials in the Kherson region of Ukraine said they have decided to hold a referendum later this week on joining Russia and have urged the Kremlin to give its permission as soon as possible, the separatist head of the region said on Tuesday.
www.reuters.com
Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's Luhansk region to hold Sept. 23-27 referendum on joining Russia
Russian-backed separatists in the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) will hold a referendum on joining Russia between Sept. 23-27, the TASS news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the separatist deputy speaker of the region's parliament.
www.reuters.com
Luhansk, Donetsk separatists to vote on joining Russia
As Moscow’s troops suffer battlefield losses, rebels move to hold annexation referendums.
www.aljazeera.com
Russia triggers plan to formally annex occupied Ukrainian regions
Two Russian-controlled regions in eastern Ukraine announced plans to hold referendums on joining Russia later this week and an ally of President Vladimir Putin said the votes would alter the geopolitical landscape in Moscow's favour forever.
www.reuters.com
@White and Green with M/S @F-22Raptor @Oldman1 @UKBengali @gambit @Ich @jamahir @jamal18 @Hack-Hook @Vergennes @Song Hong @Ali_Baba @bobo6661 @KAL-EL @thetutle @925boy @FuturePAF @mazeto @CAPRICORN-88 @sammuel @Wood @nang2 @Messerschmitt @mmr @Philip the Arab @Apollon @Philip the Arab @Hassan Al-Somal @Viet @Get Ya Wig Split @A.P. Richelieu @letsrock @PakFactor @RescueRanger @ZeGerman @zartosht @Paul2 @Corax @mike2000 is back @Broccoli @oberschlesier @MeFishToo @Gomig-21 @Foinikas @aziqbal @libertad @Akritas @aviator_fan @Beny Karachun @Beast @dbc @Hamartia Antidote @beijingwalker @MH.Yang @nahtanbob @Primus @Sifar zero @RoadAmerica @khansaheeb @Zarvan @Reashot Xigwin