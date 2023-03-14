Russia and Ukraine war -Let's vote to determine about members view

Just wanted to say something. Mistakes do happen. Everybody does. It is nothing to be ashamed of. I am pretty sure you knew the correct spelling and it was a typo. Even if you did not know the spelling and still it was not a big deal.... not at all.Butttttt.... if the same thing was done by a Pakistani, especially on any other social media, the whole Indian community would have been here to roast the guy and boast the Indian education system and English speaking capabilities and skills bla bla. Though this is not a common trend here in PDF but I have seen it countless times on Facebook and other social media.English is not our native language (I know my own English is far from perfect). I would be ashamed only if someday I made mistake in writing Urdu.While having good English speaking and writing skills is very appreciable, such skills of both common Pakistani and Indian people are almost the same. At least Pakistani make fewer mistakes in spelling ''bobs'' and ''vagnas''.Sorry for my long comment and off-topic comment. My purpose was not to derail the thread.