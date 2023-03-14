Russia and Ukraine war -Let's vote to determine about members view

What's new

Hi Folks,

It is very difficult to know who is supporting to whom if follow the on-going thread on Russia and Ukraine war.

So, lets have clear understanding on it by voting. Thanks
 
if china-taiwan war will start then USA will not be able to help ukraine like what happened in syria , afghanistan.... USA will withdraw.

russia will pray for it
 
Raj-Hindustani said:
Oops, Typo error.. unable to correct it
Click to expand...
Just wanted to say something. Mistakes do happen. Everybody does. It is nothing to be ashamed of. I am pretty sure you knew the correct spelling and it was a typo. Even if you did not know the spelling and still it was not a big deal.... not at all.
Butttttt.... if the same thing was done by a Pakistani, especially on any other social media, the whole Indian community would have been here to roast the guy and boast the Indian education system and English speaking capabilities and skills bla bla. Though this is not a common trend here in PDF but I have seen it countless times on Facebook and other social media.
English is not our native language (I know my own English is far from perfect). I would be ashamed only if someday I made mistake in writing Urdu.
While having good English speaking and writing skills is very appreciable, such skills of both common Pakistani and Indian people are almost the same. At least Pakistani make fewer mistakes in spelling ''bobs'' and ''vagnas''.
Sorry for my long comment and off-topic comment. My purpose was not to derail the thread.
 
No need for "beegani shadi mei Abdullah dewana".
Let Europeans do their thing. They cannot live without a major conflict between them.
Nothing to do with us.
 

