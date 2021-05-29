What's new

Russia and Pakistan sign biggest agreement since 1970, $2.25 billion to build 1100km "Pakistan Stream" Karachi-Lahore pipeline

Russia has signed a deal with Pakistan to build a major gas pipeline linking the nation’s southern port of Karachi to industrial hubs in the north. The deal is set to be the biggest between Moscow and Islamabad since the 1970s.

Russia’s Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov and the Pakistani Ambassador, Shafqat Ali Khan, signed a revised agreement on the project in Moscow on Friday, opening the way for the start of construction in the near future.

Spanning more than 1,100 kilometers, the pipeline dubbed the ‘Pakistan Stream’ is expected to have a discharge capacity of up to 12.3 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year, according to the Energy Ministry’s statement.

The pipeline would connect liquefied natural gas terminals in Karachi and another port city, Gwadar, with power plants and industrial hubs in Pakistan’s northern region of Punjab, which includes the city of Lahore.

Both nations “put a major effort” in preparing the amendments to the deal, Shulginov said, adding that the signing of the agreement would allow them to begin construction “as soon as possible.” The deal would “help Pakistan strengthen its energy security and increase its reliance on natural gas as an eco-friendly energy source,” the minister added.

Last year, a Pakistan official told Bloomberg that the construction could start as early as June, but officials in Russia have not confirmed this information yet. The project, which has an estimated cost of $2.25 billion according to the Pakistani media, would involve the establishment of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) company operated jointly by Pakistan’s Inter State Gas Systems and several Russian firms, including the TMK – a company that is one of the world’s leading steel pipe suppliers for the oil and gas industry, doing business in Russia, the US and Canada, among other nations.

Under the agreement, Pakistan would reportedly own 74% of the stakes in the pipeline operator while Russia would have the remaining 26%. The initial agreement on the pipeline construction was signed back in 2015 but it was then reviewed.

The project is set to become the biggest infrastructure deal between Pakistan and Russia since at least the early 1970s, when the Soviet Union built the Pakistan Steel Mills industrial complex at Port Qasim, near Karachi.

“The Pakistan Stream remains a flagship project in bilateral cooperation between Russia and Pakistan and both nations give priority to this issue,” Shulginov said.

Alhumdulillah ala Shukrillah.

Pakistan needs to build it's relationship with Russia. In the same breath, Pakistan must cleanse itself of traitors, corrupt politicians, land-mafias, wheat-mafias, lawyer-mafias and sugar-mafias.

Honest Pakistanis must unite and work together to establish the Laws of Allah Subhanahu Wata'aalah, in Pakistan. We must establish ourselves as honest and hardworking, help one another and respect one another. For when we respect our fellow Muslims and countrymen, the world will respect us.

Salute to Russia, for proving that it is a genuine partner and friend nation.
 
That's nice. Let see how American react to it. We must keep relationship good with everyone.
 
I felt that Russia been dispatching its feelers to Pakistan for quite a few years.

What is the end-game for them?
 
We are stupid for using gas to generate electricity. We should make the priority on every project solar, wind, tidal, wherever feasible.

I'm happy the pipeline is being built, I just hope we don't get complacent in the persuit of renewables. Energy independence is as important as nuclear weapons, water, the debt - more so even. Reducing reliance on fossil fuels would decouple us from relying on others for energy, would reduce imports significantly and long term would reduce cost of energy to businesses and domestic consumers and ultimately cost of products in the market.

It is a catalyst to success and something we must focus on.

These pipelines must be thought of short term solutions, medium term at most.
 
Now In order to guard Russian investments in Paksitan, (26% stake), Russia may need to provide Pakistan with offensive and defensive military hardware. Just saying.
 
I hope it should be underground pipeline other wise we cannot have security to cover it waste land indian touts will defenatly target it


Good finally thing r moving
 
