Russia and Pakistan sign biggest agreement since 1970, $2.25 billion to build 1100km "Pakistan Stream" Karachi-Lahore pipeline

We are stupid for using gas to generate electricity. We should make the priority on every project solar, wind, tidal, wherever feasible.



I'm happy the pipeline is being built, I just hope we don't get complacent in the persuit of renewables. Energy independence is as important as nuclear weapons, water, the debt - more so even. Reducing reliance on fossil fuels would decouple us from relying on others for energy, would reduce imports significantly and long term would reduce cost of energy to businesses and domestic consumers and ultimately cost of products in the market.



It is a catalyst to success and something we must focus on.



These pipelines must be thought of short term solutions, medium term at most.