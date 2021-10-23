Russia and Israel are connected, Putin is "close, true friend of Jews"

and some naive folks think that Russia will sell weapons to Iran





Russia and Israel are connected by ‘very deep bond’ & Putin is ‘close, true friend’ of the Jewish people, says Israeli PM Bennett

— Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Russian President Vladimir Putin are currently meeting for the first time in Sochi, Russia. PM Bennett: "On behalf of the citizens of Israel, I can say that we see you as a true friend of the Jewish people."— Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) October 22, 2021 Click to expand...

22 Oct, 2021 14:36Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, in Sochi, Russia. © Sputnik / Evgeny BiyatovRussian President Vladimir Putin is a “true friend” of the Jewish people and has worked hard over the last 20 years to strengthen Moscow’s ties with Israel, the country’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Friday morning.Speaking to the press at the start of a working visit to Bocharov Ruchey, the Russian presidential residence in Sochi, Bennett suggested that the two countries can work to build up their economic and political relationship.Bennett said to Putin.According to the Israeli PM, the two leaders had planned to discussincluding the development of economic, scientific, and cultural cooperation.Bennett’s trip to Sochi is his first official visit as head of government to Russia. The prime minister assumed office in June this year, following an agreement that will see Israel’s leadership rotate to coalition partner Yair Lapid in two years.The visit coincided with the 30th anniversary of the restoration of full diplomatic relations between the countries, which was celebrated on October 18. On that day, Putin said that the two nations haveincluding the drive forPutin said.