Russia and Iran sign agreement to strengthen cyber cooperation

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif have signed an agreement on cyber security cooperation, a TASS correspondent reported.

"We have signed an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in ensuring information security," Lavrov said.

"The document gives us the opportunity to coordinate our activities given the growing importance of cyber issues and their increasing impact on international relations, as well as on situations in various countries," the Russian top diplomat added.

 
