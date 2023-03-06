Russia and Iran hesitate over co-operation as west warns of costs

Subscribe to read | Financial Times News, analysis and comment from the Financial Times, the worldʼs leading global business publication

Russia has hesitated to buy ballistic missiles from Iran out of concern that Ukraine’s allies would in response supply Kyiv with long-range rockets, according to assessments by western officials.Iran has sent hundreds of armed drones to Russia that have been used to attack Ukrainian critical infrastructure. Western capitals believe Tehran is open to further military co-operation with Moscow.But despite pressures on its own supplies, Russia has held back from purchases of Iran’s long-range ballistic missiles, which fly faster than the speed of sound and have larger explosive payloads.One significant factor, according to assessments in Nato countries, has been the threat of the US providing Kyiv with the long-sought ATACMS missile system, whose 300km range could reach deep into Russian held territory.