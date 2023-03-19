What's new

Russia and China want to disrupt the world order, “They’d like to rewrite the rules of the game globally,” NSC spokesperson says

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
55,888
-23
98,072
Country
China
Location
China
Russia and China want to disrupt the world order, NSC spokesperson says
“They’d like to rewrite the rules of the game globally,” John Kirby said.
National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby speaks during a press briefing.


National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Thursday, March 2, 2023. | Evan Vucci/AP Photo
By DAVID COHEN
03/19/2023 11:26 AM EDT

Russia and China are attempting to shake up the international order, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said Sunday.
China and Russia, Kirby said on “Fox News Sunday,” “are two countries that are chafing against this international rules-based order that the United States and so many of our allies and partners have built up, since the end of World War II.”

He added: “They’d like to rewrite the rules of the game globally.”


Kirby said the United States would be watching carefully to see what emerges from the much-heralded meetings between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin this week in Russia.
“They have been increasing their cooperation and their relationship, certainly of late,” Kirby said of the two superpowers.

China recently floated a 12-point plan designed to end the Russia-Ukraine war. Kirby told host Mike Emanuel that the Biden administration remains dubious of China’s intentions when it comes to this war.
“What we have said before,” Kirby said, “and we’ll say it again today, that if coming out of this meeting, there’s some sort of call for a ceasefire, well, that’s just going to be unacceptable because all that’s going to do, Mike, is ratify Russian’s conquest to date.”

Kirby said he hoped China’s president would keep open “lines of communication” with President Joe Biden and also seek out the Ukrainian side of the story through discussions with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
“We hope, and we’ve said this before, that President Xi will call and talk to President Zelenskyy because we believe that the Chinese need to get the Ukrainian perspective here,” Kirby said.

www.politico.com

Russia and China want to disrupt the world order, NSC spokesperson says

"They’d like to rewrite the rules of the game globally," John Kirby said.
www.politico.com www.politico.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

Vanguard One
Australia could join US, Japan in trilateral military exercises, says White House official
Replies
0
Views
226
Vanguard One
Vanguard One
beijingwalker
US says Ukraine ceasefire would cement Russian 'conquest', A ceasefire in Ukraine would only serve to "ratify" Russia's territorial gains
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
98
Views
1K
Iñigo
I
beijingwalker
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says he plans to meet China’s Xi, saying open to considering parts of China’s 12-point ceasefire plan to end the war
Replies
1
Views
361
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Nan Yang
‘A victory for peace’: China helps broker Iran-Saudi diplomatic agreement
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
99
Views
3K
renhai
R
beijingwalker
Ukrainian president fears World War III if China supports Russia
2 3 4
Replies
46
Views
2K
aziqbal
aziqbal

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom