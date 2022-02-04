Russia and China sign major energy deal

Rosneft, CNPC agree on supply of 100 mln tonnes of oil through Kazakhstan in 10 years

4 Feb, 2022 11:44The 30-year agreement will boost gas supplies by 10 billion cubic meters and will be settled in eurosRussia’s Gazprom and the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) signed a second long-term contract on Friday for the supply of 10 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas from the Russian Far East. The agreement comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin is in China on an official visit.According to Gazprom, the agreement isAfter the project reaches its full capacity, the volume of Russian pipeline gas supplies to China via the Far East route will reach 48 billion cubic meters per year (including deliveries via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline).Gazprom’s largest natural gas deposit in the Far East is the Yuzhno-Kirinskoye field, where production is due to begin in 2023.the head of Gazprom, Alexey Miller, said.Russian energy supplies to China have reached record highs, according to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov.4 FEB, 17:44MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. During the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to China, Rosneft and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) signed an agreement on the supply of 100 million tonnes of oil through Kazakhstan over 10 years, the Russian company reported."Crude oil will be processed at factories in northwest China to meet the country's needs for petroleum products," the company said.According to the Kremlin website, the new agreement amends the oil supply agreement signed on June 21, 2013 between Rosneft and CNPC. This contract was signed for a period of 25 years and provided for the supply of 325 million tonnes of oil to the Chinese company. In December 2016, the companies entered into an additional agreement to increase oil supplies to China through the territory of Kazakhstan.