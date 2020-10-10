What's new

Russia and China plan joint lunar space station

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
37,068
2
71,146
Country
China
Location
China
Russia and China plan joint lunar space station
The lunar station would be available for use by other interested countries and international partners.
The lunar station would be available for use by other interested countries and international partners.PHOTO: AFP

March 9 2021

MOSCOW (AFP) - Russia and China agreed on Tuesday (March 9) to build a lunar space station, as Moscow seeks to modernise its extraterrestrial might and catch up with the United States in the space race.

Russia, which sent the first man into space during the Soviet Union era, has been lagging behind Washington and Beijing in the exploration of the Moon and Mars.

Russia's space agency Roscosmos said in a statement that a memorandum was signed by its head Mr Dmitry Rogozin and Mr Zhang Kejian of China's National Space Administration (CNSA).

It said the lunar station will be designed as a "complex of experimental research facilities created on the surface and/or in the orbit of the Moon".

It would be available for use by other interested countries and international partners, the statement said, without details about the completion date.

Despite its former Soviet glory, Russia's space sector has suffered greatly in recent years from a lack of financing and corruption.

Moscow and Washington are collaborating in the space sector - one of the few areas of cooperation left between the Cold War rivals.

Russia last year lost its monopoly for manned flights to the International Space Station after the first successful mission of the US company Space X.

Mr Elon Musks' Space X is planning a trip to the Moon that will be open to several members of the public.

China has expressed its space ambitions, last year launching its Tianwen-1 probe that is currently orbiting Mars.

China in December successfully brought samples of the Moon back to Earth, in a first mission of this type in over 40 years.


www.straitstimes.com

Russia and China plan joint lunar space station

Russia has been lagging behind the US and China in the exploration of the Moon and Mars.. Read more at straitstimes.com.
www.straitstimes.com www.straitstimes.com
 
Pakistan Space Agency

Pakistan Space Agency

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 22, 2019
3,790
-26
5,838
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Is this Russian/Chinese answer to Lunar Gateway? Pretty much two military outposts orbing the moon.

The sooner the better. Wishing the US, China and Russia success.
 
onebyone

onebyone

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 2, 2014
5,433
-4
13,195
Country
Thailand
Location
Thailand
1615306099974.png


HELSINKI — The heads of the Chinese and Russian space agencies signed a memorandum of understanding Tuesday on cooperative construction of an international lunar research station.

Zhang Kejian, head of the China National Space Administration (CNSA), and Dmitry Rogozin, General Director of Roscosmos, signed the document during a virtual meeting March 9.

The International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) is described as a comprehensive scientific experiment base built on the lunar surface or on the lunar orbit that can carry out multi-disciplinary and multi-objective scientific research activities including exploration and utilization, lunar-based observation, basic scientific experiment and technical verification, and long-term autonomous operation.

Statements from Roscosmos and CNSA underline that the project will be “open to all interested countries and international partners.”

Though not explicitly stated it is understood that the ILRS would be constructed at the lunar south pole.

The releases also state that both sides will use their accumulated experience in space science, research and development and use of space equipment and space technology to jointly develop a road map for the construction of an international lunar scientific research station.

Roscosmos notes the prospect of a human presence on the moon following the robotic phase of the project.

The signing of the agreement had been expected, as reported by SpaceNews in February.

“This MoU fits the larger trend, which is Russia moving into a closer orbit with China,” Bleddyn Bowen, a lecturer in international relations at the University of Leicester in the United Kingdom, told SpaceNews in February.

China and Russia have previously signed agreements for cooperation on the Chang’e-7 and Luna 27 missions and a joint data center for lunar and deep space exploration.

The European Space Agency has also been involved in discussions, while recently having signed an MoU with NASA on the Gateway.

“At ESA we are following the Chinese lunar exploration plans very closely in order to see where our respective programmatic interest could meet, primarily the CE-6, -7 and -8 missions but also the ILRS initiative”, Karl Bergquist, ESA’s international relations administrator, told SpaceNews last year.

Chinese, Russia moon plans
The ILRS concept is an evolutionary, expanded stage of Chinese lunar exploration following the approval of a first set of missions in the early 2000s. China has launched two lunar orbiters, a pair of lander and rover missions and, in late 2020, the complex Chang’e-5 lunar sample return mission.

Chang’e-6, a polar sample return mission, and the multi-spacecraft Chang’e-7 are scheduled for around 2023-2024. The later Chang’e-8 mission will be designed for in-situ resource utilization and 3D-printing technology tests, as well as life science related to potential long-term stays on the moon. These missions will form the robotic basis of the ILRS before expansion into a more long term base.

Russia is preparing to launch its Luna 25, Luna 26 and Luna 27 lunar lander missions across the 2020s.

The early stage ILRS would appear to consist of a number of discrete spacecraft, in contrast to a more complex, integrated program such as the International Space Station.

China is also developing capabilities for deep space human spaceflight. In May 2020 China tested a new generation spacecraft and is also developing two separate super-heavy-lift launchers for space infrastructure and crewed missions.

A Chinese space station, with construction to begin as soon as April, is planned to bring China expertise and experience in human spaceflight operations ahead of potential crewed lunar missions.

1615306153361.png

spacenews.com

China, Russia enter MoU on international lunar research station - SpaceNews

The Chinese and Russian space agencies signed a memorandum of understanding Tuesday on construction of an international lunar research station.
spacenews.com spacenews.com
 
K

Kruelwrld

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 30, 2020
22
0
9
Country
United States
Location
United States
Pakistan Space Agency said:
Is this Russian/Chinese answer to Lunar Gateway? Pretty much two military outposts orbing the moon.

The sooner the better. Wishing the US, China and Russia success.
Click to expand...
Yes most likely, NASA intends to use the lunar gateway to support mission to the surface of the moon and trips to mars in the future. As well as a value tool for science as new experiments that can take advantage at being test around the moon. Is there any timeline given?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

onebyone
China is aiming to attract partners for an international lunar research station
Replies
2
Views
263
Riz
Riz
onebyone
China is aiming to attract partners for an international lunar research station
Replies
3
Views
451
Brainsucker
B
beijingwalker
China’s Space Program Suggests Decoupling Won’t Work Like the US Hopes
2 3 4
Replies
56
Views
2K
Oldman1
O
beijingwalker
Biden space advisers urge cooperation with China
Replies
9
Views
501
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen
haidian
RUSSIA AND CHINA WANT TO BUILD A BASE ON THE MOON TOGETHER
Replies
7
Views
567
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom