Russia and China condemn new US sanctions on Venezuela

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the sanctions completely undermined confidence in the international financial system that is dominated by the U.S., Russian news agency Interfax reported.

"Russia is doing everything to support the lawful government of Maduro," Lavrov added, calling U.S. sanctions against Venezuelan state energy firm PDVSA "cycnical."

China Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said historical experience showed foreign interference "only makes situations more complicated," Reuters reported.

'They should bear responsibility'