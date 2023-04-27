What's new

Russia and China are developing maritime law enforcement cooperation in the Barents Sea and other Arctic waters.

Published at: Apr 27 2023 - 18:06

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Chinese Coast Guard have signed a memorandum of understanding on maritime law enforcement cooperation, the Barents Observer reports.

The agreement was signed in Murmansk, North-West Russia, and opens for extensive cooperation between the Russian and Chinese coast guards in the Barents Sea and other Arctic waters.

The two countries want to join forces to combat terrorism, illegal migration, smuggling of drugs and weapons as well as illegal fishing.

Russia and China are developing maritime law enforcement cooperation | High North News

www.highnorthnews.com www.highnorthnews.com
 

