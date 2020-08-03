Russia and Belarus in one federation

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree on the merging of Russia and Belarus into a single federal state.During the meeting of the State Supreme Council of the Russian Federation and Belarus, the Russian President stressed that "signing the decree is a step forward aimed at benefiting the peoples of the two countries and has nothing to do with the internal political situation," according to the Russian "Sputnik" news agency.Putin stressed the need to create a secure and stable atmosphere at the borders of the two countries with other countries, and said: "We intend to jointly confront any attempts to interfere in the affairs of our two sovereign countries."Lukashenko pointed out that the positions of Minsk and Moscow are identical on almost all contemporary issues.* This means they can get to Ukraine from the North and to Poland from the East..This is a big geostrategic change..