Russia allows IP compulsory licensing against sanctioning states

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said IP owners from states that issued sanctions against Russia will not be compensated for the unauthorised use of their IP
Russia is about to become the world’s real life version of Wish, because the government has given the go ahead for anyone to ‘legally’ copy intellectual property from any of the ‘unfriendly’ countries sanctioned by Vladimir Putin.
Companies in Russia are free to copy all European and American patents, including chips, software, drugs, engines and so on.
 
