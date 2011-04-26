What's new

Russia aims to become major drone power with introduction of some UCAV

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

emoriphious
India Developing AURA UCAV UCAVs: The Future of Air Warfare For PAF
Replies
10
Views
4K
blackops
blackops
RPK
The Struggle for Self-Reliance in the PAF
2 3
Replies
40
Views
7K
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
fatman17
Chinas Aviation Sector: Building Toward World Class Capabilities
Replies
3
Views
3K
fatman17
fatman17
fatman17
PLAAF Equipment Trends
Replies
3
Views
4K
xukxuk
xukxuk

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom