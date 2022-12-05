Russia agreed to provide oil in discounted rate - Petroleum Minister

Russia to sell discounted crude to Pakistan -minister Russia will sell crude oil to Pakistan at a discounted price, Pakistan's state minister for petroleum said on Monday, days after he led a government team to Moscow to negotiate the deal.

EU Agrees to Set $60 Price Cap Level for Russian Oil Exports The European Union agreed to put a price cap on Russian oil at $60 a barrel, paving the way for a wider Group of Seven deal.

while when they were in russia, russia denied to give disocunt on 30% or 40% rate.He did not specify the price of the discounted Russian oil or say whether the imports would comply with a $60 per barrel cap imposed by the G7 nations and the EU on Russian seaborne oil from this week over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Now Malik sahab doing press conference saying russia agreed to give discount. He didnt share the details on what rateBy the way EU set the cap price for russia for $60.