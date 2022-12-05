What's new

Russia agreed to provide oil in discounted rate - Petroleum Minister

AZ1

AZ1

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 25, 2017
9,953
-1
10,675
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
while when they were in russia, russia denied to give disocunt on 30% or 40% rate.
www.reuters.com

Russia to sell discounted crude to Pakistan -minister

Russia will sell crude oil to Pakistan at a discounted price, Pakistan's state minister for petroleum said on Monday, days after he led a government team to Moscow to negotiate the deal.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

He did not specify the price of the discounted Russian oil or say whether the imports would comply with a $60 per barrel cap imposed by the G7 nations and the EU on Russian seaborne oil from this week over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Now Malik sahab doing press conference saying russia agreed to give discount. He didnt share the details on what rate

By the way EU set the cap price for russia for $60.
www.bloomberg.com

EU Agrees to Set $60 Price Cap Level for Russian Oil Exports

The European Union agreed to put a price cap on Russian oil at $60 a barrel, paving the way for a wider Group of Seven deal.
www.bloomberg.com www.bloomberg.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

BHAN85
Russia rejects West's oil price cap, mulls supply suspension
Replies
0
Views
61
BHAN85
BHAN85
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan asks Russia for 30-40% discount on crude oil
Replies
6
Views
189
Acetic Acid
Acetic Acid
B
BPC shelves Russian discount oil offer for technical, diplomatic reasons
Replies
4
Views
146
BananaRepublicUK
B
A
The G7 announces an oil cap price sanctions scheme, but will it work?
Replies
0
Views
204
Abdul Rehman Majeed
A
B
Russian discount oil: A missed opportunity for us
Replies
10
Views
612
Bilal9
Bilal9

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom