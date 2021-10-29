What's new

Russia Admits Defeat, Says It’ll Launch Cosmonauts on SpaceX Spacecraft

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
25,073
24
17,741
Country
United States
Location
United States
futurism.com

Russia Admits Defeat, Says It’ll Launch Cosmonauts on SpaceX Spacecraft

A change of heart or is Russia looking out for its own self interest?
futurism.com futurism.com

Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russian state space corporation Roscosmos, said that he’s planning to assign cosmonauts to fly on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station. :rofl:

It’s a striking reversal in tone given Rogozin’s strained relationship with NASA and particularly SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. The director recently invited Musk for tea at his home in Russia last month, marking the beginning of a remarkable change in demeanor, since the two have a history of taking potshots at each other.

The idea is to mix and match NASA astronauts and Russian cosmonauts on future launches of the spacecraft.

“In our view, SpaceX has already acquired enough experience for us to be able to put our cosmonauts on Crew Dragon,” Rogozin said through a translator at a press conference on Monday, as quoted by SpaceNews.

“I believe we will be in a position to discuss candidates who may be flying to the space station on board the Crew Dragon — Russian cosmonauts, and American astronauts who will be flying to the space station on Russian spacecraft,” he added.

The soonest a Russian cosmonaut could travel to the ISS on board a Crew Dragon capsule could be the Crew-5 mission in the second half of 2022, according to SpaceNews.

The news comes after NASA and SpaceX completed their flight readiness review for an upcoming October 31 launch, the Crew-3 mission.

SpaceX has proven the flightworthiness of its Crew Dragon spacecraft on five occasions, four of which were crewed flights into orbit.

Russia’s Soyuz spacecraft has a much longer history and has been in service for over half a century, with its first crewed launch taking place in 1967. While its configurations and technologies have been updated many times since its maiden voyage in the 1960s, the overall platform still bears a striking resemblance to decades-old designs.

Are Rogozin and Roscosmos admitting defeat by planning to fly cosmonauts on board SpaceX’s Crew Dragon? His endorsement comes at an unusual time, with Russian officials revealing earlier this year that the country is planning to abandon the ISS after two decades of continuous international occupation and cooperation.

Perhaps Russia is simply ensuring Russian cosmonauts will be on board the aging outpost until the bitter end — or it could be an opportunistic play.

The country would be leaving considerable amounts of money on the table. Last year, NASA paid $90 million for a Soyuz seat. But it’s unclear how much Russia would have to pay NASA and SpaceX to launch a crew member on board a Crew Dragon.

At the end of the day, maybe we should just take Rogozin by his word. NASA deputy administrator Pam Melroy said during Monday’s conference that “they have an expectation that there should be several flights before they feel confident in the performance of the vehicle” — which Crew Dragon has now proven. “At this point, we’re having that conversation.”

As always, getting a read on Rogozin’s intentions is a fool’s errand. His opinions have ranged from sheer rage at NASA for giving SpaceX carte blanche to threatening American space journalists, to inviting Musk in for tea with his family — and that’s just over the past year and change.

Whether Russia is conceding to SpaceX or ensuring Russia’s presence on board the ISS, in other words, remains a mystery.

Screen Shot 2021-10-29 at 12.02.22 PM.jpg
 
Last edited:
G

Globenim

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 19, 2011
3,344
-4
5,675
Country
China
Location
Thailand
Obviously omitted. Dmitry Rogozin just said 3 days ago he will discuss lifting of U.S. economic warfare targeting Russian spaceflight industries with that very same U.S. regime puppet at NASA. Thats what he means with "this topic will come up in the discussions", which of course was also cut out from the citation by this U.S. propaganda mouthpiece.

The U.S. regime is desperate for a phyrric victory for domestic consumption by bitter Americans like the ones constantly trolling on this forum, blackmailing Russia to accept this, while they continue to use Russian spacecraft even while trying everything to destroy and undermine them with backhanded tricks.
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
25,073
24
17,741
Country
United States
Location
United States
Globenim said:
Obviously omitted. Dmitry Rogozin just said 3 days ago he will discuss lifting of U.S. economic warfare targeting Russian spaceflight industries with that very same U.S. regime puppet at NASA. Thats what he means with "this topic will come up in the discussions", which of course was also cut out from the citation by this U.S. propaganda mouthpiece.

The U.S. regime is desperate for a phyrric victory for domestic consumption by bitter Americans like the ones constantly trolling on this forum, blackmailing Russia to accept this, while they continue to use Russian spacecraft even while trying everything to destroy and undermine them with backhanded tricks.
Click to expand...
HAHAHA!!!! With your above reply you obviously are clueless of the long history of acrimony between Elon Musk and Dmitry Rogozin/Roscosmos.

Elon Musk is laughing at Dmitry Rogozin right now.
Screen Shot 2021-10-29 at 1.03.04 PM.jpg
 
Last edited:
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
25,073
24
17,741
Country
United States
Location
United States
Last edited:
LeGenD

LeGenD

MODERATOR
Aug 28, 2006
12,354
74
14,619
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
www.space.com

SpaceX's Crew Dragon 'safe enough' to fly Russian cosmonauts, Roscosmos chief says

Russia previously voiced reservations about SpaceX experience with human spaceflight.
www.space.com www.space.com

Russian cosmonauts will be allowed to fly to the International Space Station on SpaceX's Crew Dragon space capsule in the future as the technology has now proved to be sufficiently safe and reliable.

The director of Russia's space agency Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin made such remarks during a press briefing at the International Astronautical Congress in Dubai on Monday (Oct. 25), SpaceNews reported.

Russia, which had had a monopoly on human spaceflight after the retirement of NASA's space shuttle in 2011, was previously vocal about their reluctance to fly on the private American spacecraft, citing SpaceX's lack of experience. That has now changed, Rogozin said, as SpaceX has already completed four successful crewed missions.

In May 2020, SpaceX brought the first two astronauts to the space station as part of a demo flight. The four-strong Crew-1 and Crew-2 followed in November 2020 and April 2021 respectively. In September, SpaceX successfully operated the first commercial orbital mission Inspiration 4, the first orbital flight of a civilian crew made up of non-professional astronauts.

"In our view, SpaceX has already acquired enough experience for us to be able to put our cosmonauts on Crew Dragon," Rogozin said through a translator, according to SpaceNews.

The remarks are important for NASA, which is interested in exchanging seats between Crew Dragon and Russia's Soyuz crew vehicle, SpaceNews said.

Rogozin said the two space agencies will discuss possible future arrangements during a meeting at the conference.

"I believe we will be in a position to discuss candidates who may be flying to the space station on board the Crew Dragon — Russian cosmonauts and American astronauts who will be flying to the space station on Russian spacecraft," Rogozin said according to SpaceNews.

NASA and SpaceX are currently in the final days of preparations to launch their Crew-3 mission, which is scheduled for Sunday (Oct. 31). The mission will launch a crew of four — NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, and Kayla Barron, as well as European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Matthias Maurer — to the International Space Station to begin a six-month mission.

SpaceX's Crew-4 mission will follow in April 2022 with NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren and Robert Hines and ESA's Samantha Cristoforetti aboard. A fourth crew member is yet to be announced.

SpaceNews reported that a Russian cosmonaut will not likely join a Dragon mission earlier than Crew-5. The earliest date for an American astronaut to fly on a Soyuz would be in the fall of 2022, since NASA has decided not to acquire a seat on the Soyuz MS-21 launching in March 2022, according to SpaceNews.

NASA has an interest in flying "mixed crews" of at least one NASA astronaut and one Roscosmos cosmonaut on each mission to ensure that both countries have a constant presence at the space station, SpaceNews reported. Such an arrangement would allow the space agencies to maintain their segments of the orbital outpost even if their own space taxis are grounded for a longer period of time.

"The important thing is that an agreement has to work for both of us," NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy said in the same press briefing, according to SpaceNews. "There are considerations that we have and they have as well."
 
H

Han Patriot

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 23, 2011
11,238
-23
17,473
Country
China
Location
Singapore
Hamartia Antidote said:
No, Dmitry Rogozin said in April 2014 that the US has a better chance of getting to space on a trampoline than some contraption SpaceX is supposedly building.

Elon Musk immediately replied
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/461279062837968897

2021 Hey Dmitry uh..remember that trampoline crap you said..
View attachment 788664 View attachment 788665
:rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl:
Click to expand...
Seriously man, do you even understand what he said? Admit defeat? For the past decade US need to depend on Russia for manned spaceflight, that's really embarrassment.
 
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
25,999
-39
60,085
Country
China
Location
China
Hamartia Antidote said:
LOL! Do I hear another Chinese member anger posting over SpaceX success?

Rogozin is now relenting and will allow Cosmonauts on the Crew Dragon.
:enjoy:

I'm sure after riding in the Dragon they will demand a new Soyuz design.
Click to expand...
What success has SpaceX made? You mean they managed to get a space station into space like China or they managed to land something working on Moon or Mars?

Russian allow Cosmonauts on Dragon is just a back up plan.. You mean US space crew not going to use Soyuz if there is problem with Dragon? Or Russian is going to abandon soyuz and used Dragon to ISS only?
 
Goritoes

Goritoes

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2021
2,617
0
3,953
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
US really cripple Russian economy, so its not even a fair game... if there weren't many sanctions from both US/Europe Russians would be able to made many achievements in space program like US and China has done.
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
23,095
16
20,351
Country
India
Location
India
Beast said:
What success has SpaceX made? You mean they managed to get a space station into space like China or they managed to land something working on Moon or Mars?
Click to expand...
The SpaceX Starship + Superheavy stack is going to be tested in an orbital flight next month if permission from the American flight authority is there. And from this article from April 2021 :
Musk remains “highly confident” that SpaceX will land humans on Mars by 2026, saying last December that it’s an achievable goal “about six years from now.” He added that SpaceX plans to send a Starship rocket without crew “in two years.”
Click to expand...
The Starship can potentially carry 100 people though of course for flight to Mars and landing there maybe that number will be actually much less given the arrangement for food, water, bathrooms, radiation shelter etc.

@Hamartia Antidote
 
Last edited:
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
25,999
-39
60,085
Country
China
Location
China
jamahir said:
The SpaceX Starship + Superheavy stack is going to be tested in an orbital flight next month if permission from the American flight authority is there. And from this article from April 2021 :

The Starship can potentially 100 people though of course for flight to Mars and landing there maybe that number will be actually much less given the arrangement for food, water, bathrooms, radiation shelter etc.

@Hamartia Antidote
Click to expand...
LOL.. It still not gonna beat the feat of landing something meaningful on Moon or Mars or grand project like putting a space station into space. Ask India, Israel and ESA and Russia.
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
23,095
16
20,351
Country
India
Location
India
Beast said:
LOL.. It still not gonna beat the feat of landing something meaningful on Moon or Mars
Click to expand...
Landing humans on Mars is not meaningful ? :) The science that the rovers do now can be amplified by landing human geologists and biologists.

Beast said:
or grand project like putting a space station into space. Ask India, Israel and ESA and Russia.
Click to expand...
There is a project about an American private space station.

And why do you mention Israel ?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom