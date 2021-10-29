Russia Admits Defeat, Says It’ll Launch Cosmonauts on SpaceX Spacecraft

Obviously omitted. Dmitry Rogozin just said 3 days ago he will discuss lifting of U.S. economic warfare targeting Russian spaceflight industries with that very same U.S. regime puppet at NASA. Thats what he means with "this topic will come up in the discussions", which of course was also cut out from the citation by this U.S. propaganda mouthpiece.



The U.S. regime is desperate for a phyrric victory for domestic consumption by bitter Americans like the ones constantly trolling on this forum, blackmailing Russia to accept this, while they continue to use Russian spacecraft even while trying everything to destroy and undermine them with backhanded tricks.