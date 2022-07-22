Russia added 5 more countries to its list of 'unfriendly' countries: Slovenia, Slovakia, Croatia, Greece and Denmark

Russia has expanded its short list of so-called “unfriendly” nations, adding five European states that Moscow says have taken “hostile” actions.
The list of “unfriendly” countries, first established in May 2021 to include the United States and the Czech Republic, restricts the number of local staff that can be hired at designated nations’ diplomatic missions in Russia.
Greece, Slovenia, Croatia, Slovakia and Denmark are now on the list, according to the Russian government’s updated list published Friday.
All five countries have expressed staunch support for Ukraine following Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of its western neighbor.
Greece is now limited to 34 local staff, Denmark to 20 and Slovakia to 16 at their respective embassies and consulates.
The Russian government warned that it may expand its list further “taking into account the ongoing hostile actions of foreign states against Russian missions abroad.”
Russia Expands List of ‘Unfriendly’ Countries - The Moscow Times
Greece, Slovenia, Croatia, Slovakia and Denmark are now restricted in hiring local staff at their diplomatic missions.
www.themoscowtimes.com