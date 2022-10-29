What's new

Russia accuses UK of attack on Nord Stream for revenge on Russia violating Treaty of Paris by militarizing Crimea

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1586350969574461440


en.wikipedia.org

Treaty of Paris (1856) - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org








Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

