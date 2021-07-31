Russia Accuses Kabul Regime of Scapegoating Pakistan for its Own Failures, Calls Pakistan a Solid Partner

Kabul regime can tell him whatever but the thing is nobody cares what Kabul Regime is saying. Just like Pakistan doesn't care what India saysZamir Kabulov
Afghanistan should tell him that he is the least trustworthy man on Afghan issues.
Zamir Kabulov
Afghanistan should tell him that he is the least trustworthy man on Afghan issues.
yeah michael kugelman, christine fair, hussain haqqani and amrullah saleh are perhaps the most trustworthyZamir Kabulov
Afghanistan should tell him that he is the least trustworthy man on Afghan issues.
oh yes....btw India has also become least important country as far as Afghan issue is concerned. few years back Modi announced Pakistan's complete isolation ....Zamir Kabulov
Afghanistan should tell him that he is the least trustworthy man on Afghan issues.