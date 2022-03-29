What's new

Russia accuses Azerbaijan of breaking ceasefire in conflict with Armenia

chinasun

chinasun

FULL MEMBER
Feb 24, 2021
304
-20
437
Country
China
Location
United States
MOSCOW, Russia — Moscow on Saturday accused Azerbaijan of violating a ceasefire agreement by entering the Russian peacekeeping mission’s zone in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, the first time Russia publicly assigned the blame for violating the 2020 deal made after Azerbaijan’s war with Armenia.

The Russian defense ministry also accused Azerbaijani troops of using Turkish-made drones to strike Karabakh troops, while the foreign ministry in Moscow expressed “extreme concern” over the spiraling tensions in the region.

The defense ministry in Baku said it “regretted the one-sided statement of Russia’s defense ministry, which does not reflect the truth,” adding that “Azerbaijan didn’t violate a single provision” of the ceasefire agreement.
The two countries’ defense ministers had discussed the situation in the enclave and the “Azerbaijani side stated that it is clarifying the positions and deployment locations of its armed forces” on the ground, the Azerbaijani ministry said, accusing Armenia of “an attempted provocation” and failure to withdraw troops from Karabakh.

The ministry “requests Russia’s defense ministry to fully withdraw the remaining Armenian troops and illegal armed units from the internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan.”
www.timesofisrael.com

Russia accuses Azerbaijan of breaking ceasefire in conflict with Armenia

Moscow says Azerbaijani troops entered Russian peacekeeping zone in Nagorno-Karabakh, in first public blame for breaking deal after 2020 war
www.timesofisrael.com www.timesofisrael.com
 
K

Knockingdoors

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 27, 2022
60
0
34
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
Tai Hai Chen said:
Armenia is very heavily armed and fully capable of defending itself. Also, Iran stated if Azerbaijan invades Armenia then Iran invades Azerbaijan.
Click to expand...

The Iran part is fake news:lol:.. You kiddin me. Armenia is not armed either.. Azerbaijan could rollover Armenia at will but there is no political incentive here besides this has been resolved already and news has been posted few days back..
 
chinasun

chinasun

FULL MEMBER
Feb 24, 2021
304
-20
437
Country
China
Location
United States

Tensions surge between Azerbaijan and Armenia as Russia distracted by war​

www.straitstimes.com

Tensions surge between Azerbaijan and Armenia as Russia distracted by war

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - While Russia is embroiled in its invasion of Ukraine, surging tensions elsewhere in the Kremlin's backyard are threatening to reignite conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia. . Read more at straitstimes.com.
www.straitstimes.com www.straitstimes.com
 
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
21,386
-48
10,019
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Knockingdoors said:
The Iran part is fake news:lol:.. You kiddin me. Armenia is not armed either.. Azerbaijan could rollover Armenia at will but there is no political incentive here besides this has been resolved already and news has been posted few days back..
Click to expand...

China will invade Azerbaijan if Azerbaijan invades Armenia. China will not tolerate any change in border between countries.
 
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
21,386
-48
10,019
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
SuvarnaTeja said:
Azerbaijan has full support of Turkiye, Pakistan and Israel.
Click to expand...

China is 9.6 million square kilometers. China is more powerful than Turkey, Pakistan, Israel combined.

Knockingdoors said:
This is hilarious post..

Turkey is there.. Russia or China etc etc.. Nobody gets there.. Nor does anyone want to lock horns with Turkey
Click to expand...

Turkey hasn't been a super power since hundreds of years ago. China is today's super power. You don't want to mess with China. Just trust me on this one.
 
K

Knockingdoors

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 27, 2022
60
0
34
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
Tai Hai Chen said:
China is 9.6 million square kilometers. China is more powerful than Turkey, Pakistan, Israel combined.



Turkey hasn't been a super power since hundreds of years ago. China is today's super power. You don't want to mess with China. Just trust me on this one.
Click to expand...
China first has to overthrow the current superpower in order to become one and besides if you think China can rollover Pakistan-Turkey you don't understand conventional warfare... China could get bugged down in Gilgit mountains and Afghan mountains never passing it beyond that territory forget about reaching further inland towards Turkey borders. War is not cartoon where someone can just fanciful rollover.. They have manpower plus technolongy to fend off china completely.
 
IblinI

IblinI

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 21, 2016
4,352
0
8,554
Country
China
Location
New Zealand
Knockingdoors said:
China first has to overthrow the current superpower in order to become one and besides if you think China can rollover Pakistan-Turkey you don't understand conventional warfare... China could get bugged down in Gilgit mountains and Afghan mountains never passing it beyond that territory forget about reaching further inland towards Turkey borders. War is not cartoon where someone can just fanciful rollover.. They have manpower plus technolongy to fend off china completely.
Click to expand...
This guy is an infamous troll, why bother?
 
H

Han Patriot

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 23, 2011
11,689
-23
18,128
Country
China
Location
Singapore
Knockingdoors said:
China first has to overthrow the current superpower in order to become one and besides if you think China can rollover Pakistan-Turkey you don't understand conventional warfare... China could get bugged down in Gilgit mountains and Afghan mountains never passing it beyond that territory forget about reaching further inland towards Turkey borders. War is not cartoon where someone can just fanciful rollover.. They have manpower plus technolongy to fend off china completely.
Click to expand...
Pakistan is our ally and we do not invade sovereign countries since the 80s.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Mandalorian_CA
Armenia announces ceasefire after Azerbaijan border clashes
2 3
Replies
37
Views
2K
Foinikas
Foinikas
Clutch
Breaking News: Azerbaijan expresses outrage after Russia says it violated ceasefire
Replies
12
Views
453
dBSPL
dBSPL
A
Nagorno-Karabakh: Russia says Azeri troops entered peacekeeping zone
Replies
1
Views
180
Abdul Rehman Majeed
A
dBSPL
Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Pakistan's geopolitical triangle
2
Replies
15
Views
734
Battlion25
Battlion25
D
Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict: Israeli defence system shot down Russian missile Yerevan fired at Baku
Replies
3
Views
563
Stryker1982
Stryker1982

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom