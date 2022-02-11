What's new

Russia about invade Ukraine, y'all

Putin backed himself into a corner and now has to save face. It will come at the cost of thousands of Russian lives, and the annihilation of the Russian economy.
 
When an agreement is signed, you follow it if you call yourself a responsible nation. Russia's only demand is for the implementation of the Minsk accord which is no longer being followed by the West & NATO. I fully back Russia's right to do what it takes to protect itself from the belligerent west.
 
While the Russians will almost certainly steamroll the Ukrainians, the weeks and months post invasion are going to be brutal for Russia. Think an Afghan insurgency on steroids.
 
How is the Ukrainian terrain? One of the advantages the Afghan insurgency had was mountains.
 

