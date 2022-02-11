Russia about invade Ukraine, y'all

Chacha_Facebooka
Who?You can't figure out the right way to use English tenses, can you?
You. But since you have changed the title, I just deleted my comment.Who?
It was slang. Can mean invasion is happening or about to happen.You. But since you have changed the title, I just deleted my comment.
It can only confuse like treating the meal you are eating and the next meal you are about to eat in the same way.It was slang. Can mean invasion is happening or about to happen.
How is the Ukrainian terrain? One of the advantages the Afghan insurgency had was mountains.While the Russians will almost certainly steamroll the Ukrainians, the weeks and months post invasion are going to be brutal for Russia. Think an Afghan insurgency on steroids.