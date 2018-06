So, what do think?



US is best partner for defense sector? Will USA give latest technology under TOT? Will US give nuclear technology for Submarine, power plant and help in missile system?



As per my understanding, Please don't compare between Apple and Mango..... Russia is best when you talk about reliable source unlike US, About US .. you can take some experienced Pakistan and Pakistani friends..



As per indian policy, they will try to buy latest technology and arms, only those are not available from Russia. We are not buying US arms because we want to join US camp but we are buying because we don't have option to buy these latest technology from somewhere else

