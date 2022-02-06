What's new

Russia ‘70% ready’ to invade Ukraine and will move in heavy equipment this month, US claims

Russia ‘70% ready’ to invade Ukraine and will move in heavy equipment this month, US claims​


<p>Russian and Belarusian tanks drive during joint military drills at Brestsky firing range, Belarus</p>

Russian and Belarusian tanks drive during joint military drills at Brestsky firing range, Belarus
(Russian Defense Ministry Press Service)

Russia has assembled 70 per cent of the military power it needs to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine and is preparing to move heavy-duty equipment to the border, US officials have said.

The ground is expected to reach peak freeze in mid-February, US officials said on Saturday, allowing for off-road mechanised transit by Russian

Russia ‘70% ready’ to invade Ukraine, US claims

russia ukraine invasion
It was already fully ready by January 15 and invasion should have happened any day according to US, but now readiness have magically dropped to 70% :lol:
 
there is now over 130,000 Russian troops and the Baltic flotilla will soon be in place

on Jan 15 there was 97,000 troops at the border

majority of the reinforcements and also blood transfusion supplies only arrived in the last 7 days

Russia will need over 150,000 to cover all the Russian sides

this is a slow and steady systematic increase in troops and only in the last few days Belarus received the 2nd S400 Battalion

and internet chatter and cyber attacks on Western installations has increased in last few days
 
No, you are confused. Russia did not need any more troops than it had on January 15 to invade Ukraine, since it was declared by Pentagon itself 3 weeks ago that invasion can now happen any day and before Febuary 15. Somehow magically 3 weeks later Russia is now 30% short of required troops :lol:
 
either way then why have 100,000 troops at another nations border ?
 
