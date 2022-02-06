Russia ‘70% ready’ to invade Ukraine and will move in heavy equipment this month, US claims​

there is now over 130,000 Russian troops and the Baltic flotilla will soon be in place



on Jan 15 there was 97,000 troops at the border



majority of the reinforcements and also blood transfusion supplies only arrived in the last 7 days



Russia will need over 150,000 to cover all the Russian sides



this is a slow and steady systematic increase in troops and only in the last few days Belarus received the 2nd S400 Battalion



and internet chatter and cyber attacks on Western installations has increased in last few days