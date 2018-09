Sudan had always been pro Russia. That's why Yankees went after Sudan, dismembered it, backed South Sudan for statehood. South Sudan is the newest UN member state. UN member states have increased over time because super powers dismember UN member states they don't like. Only UNSC can create new UN member states. Ruskies did not veto at UNSC the statehood proposal for South Sudan from Yankees. That's why Ruskies betrayed Sudan. Even then, Sudan was one of only 11 UN member states that voted to recognize Ruskies referendum in Crimea in 2014.